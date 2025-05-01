RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: psgpost.com/ Author unknownn
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Ligue 1 France 03 may 2025, 11:00 Strasbourg - Paris Saint-Germain
-
- : -
France, Strasbourg, Stade de la Meinau
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of Matchday 32 in Ligue 1, Strasbourg will take on PSG. The clash is set for Saturday, May 3, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this fixture.

Match preview

Strasbourg are having an excellent season, firmly establishing themselves as a solid mid-table Ligue 1 side. Under Liam Rosenior, the team is battling for a European spot and is even contending for a place on the podium.

A key factor in this success is undoubtedly the club’s wealthy ownership (the same group that owns Chelsea). Strasbourg benefit from talented players on loan from their Premier League “big brother,” gaining valuable European experience.

Strasbourg trail third place by just two points, and after facing a PSG side with little motivation, they’ll take on relegation strugglers Angers and Le Havre. Given this, it’s fair to expect Strasbourg to push hard for European qualification, though the task won’t be easy.

Leading the charge is striker Emmanuel Emegha, who has already netted 14 goals—almost double his tally from last season. It’s also worth noting Strasbourg’s impressive home form: they’ve lost just once at home in Ligue 1 all season, with that sole defeat coming against Monaco.

PSG, as usual, have cruised through Ligue 1 without much resistance, clinching yet another title with ease. Luis Enrique’s side wrapped up the championship some time ago and have little left to play for domestically.

The club’s main focus is now on the Champions League, where the Parisians continue to chase owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s dream. In midweek, PSG edged past Arsenal in London in their Champions League semifinal first leg, moving one step closer to the final.

One of the keys to their success has been the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, who has instantly become a focal point in attack. However, the main threat comes from Ousmane Dembélé, who is enjoying the best spell of his career, having already scored 26 goals in the current calendar year.

Overall, PSG can afford to focus exclusively on their European campaign and may not give much priority to domestic fixtures. This could play into Strasbourg’s hands, but the Parisian squad has enough depth to avoid embarrassment in their remaining Ligue 1 matches.

Match facts

  • Strasbourg are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches.
  • PSG have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last nine Ligue 1 games.
  • Strasbourg average 2.2 goals per home game, while PSG average 2.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Strasbourg: Petrovic, Sarr, Doucouré, Omobamidele, Moreira, Barco, Bakwa, Andrey Santos, Nanasi, Lemarechal, Emegha.
  • Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov, Paco, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Ruiz, Zaïre-Emery, Mayulu, Barcola, Lee Kang-in, Ramos.

H2H

  • Strasbourg haven’t beaten PSG since 2017.
  • In the last ten meetings between these teams at Strasbourg’s ground, both teams have always found the net.

Prediction

You can expect significant rotation from PSG in this match, with the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Arsenal looming next Wednesday. Luis Enrique will likely give opportunities to players who haven’t seen much game time, giving Strasbourg an extra chance to get a positive result. PSG’s lack of motivation in the league will be offset by the hunger of their reserves, who’ll be eager to prove themselves to the coaching staff. I anticipate an open, high-scoring game and will bet on the total goals to exceed 3.

