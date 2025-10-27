ES ES FR FR
Strasbourg — Auxerre Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Strasbourg vs Auxerre prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCSA/Author unknownn
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Ligue 1 France (Round 10) 29 oct 2025, 16:05
- : -
France, Strasbourg, Stade de la Meinau
Auxerre Auxerre
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 29, 2025, in Matchday 10 of the French Ligue 1, Strasbourg will host Auxerre. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:05 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Strasbourg

Strasbourg come into this match after a league defeat in the previous round, losing 1-2 away to Lyon. This marked the team’s third consecutive match without a win. Before that, they drew with Jagiellonia in the Conference League and with PSG in Ligue 1.

In the domestic championship, Strasbourg currently sit 7th in the Ligue 1 table with 16 points — just four behind Paris Saint-Germain, who are top of the league. In the Conference League, Strasbourg have played only two matches so far and remain unbeaten — winning away and drawing at home.

As for their home form, Strasbourg have been solid at their own ground this season. In six league matches played at home, they have recorded three wins, two draws, and just one defeat — against Marseille. The team have also been strong defensively at home, keeping a clean sheet in four of those six matches.

Looking at head-to-head meetings with Auxerre at home, Strasbourg have been dominant — winning all of their last four encounters on home stadium.

Auxerre

Auxerre also come into this match after a defeat. The team suffered 0-1 home loss to Le Havre in the previous round. That was already their sixth defeat in the last eight matches and their fourth consecutive game without a win. Overall, in this Ligue 1 campaign, Auxerre have played nine matches, recording just two wins, one draw, and six defeats. They currently sit 17th in the standings with seven points.
Their away performances have been unconvincing so far. In four away games this season, Auxerre have lost three times and drawn once.

As for their head-to-head record against Strasbourg, the advantage is clearly on the side of Strasbourg. In the last six meetings between the teams, Auxerre have managed just one win, losing all the remaining matches.

Probable Lineups

  • Strasbourg: Penders, Hogsberg, Sarr, Omobamidele, Doué, El Mourabet, Barco, Enciso, Ouattara, Moreira, Panichelli
  • Auxerre: Leon, Sierralta, Akpa, Senaya, Mensah, Casimir, El Azzouzi, Danios, Namaso, Sinayoko, Mara

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Strasbourg have failed to win 4 of their last 6 matches.
  • 6 of Strasbourg’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • 6 of Strasbourg’s last 7 matches, both teams scored.
  • Auxerre have lost 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • Auxerre have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • Auxerre have conceded first in 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • Strasbourg have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.
  • Strasbourg have won 3 last head-to-head home meetings.
  • In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, under 2.5 goals were scored.

Strasbourg — Auxerre Prediction

In the upcoming match, the advantage clearly goes to the home side. Strasbourg have looked solid this season, sitting in the upper part of the Ligue 1 table and performing well in the UEFA Conference League. They have also been impressive in their home matches, showing strong defensive organization and consistency. Auxerre, on the other hand, are in poor form, with just one win in their last eight matches. The team struggle badly away from home and have not beaten Strasbourg in head-to-head meetings for quite some time, especially on the road. Therefore, in this fixture, the advantage should be given to the hosts. My bet for this match is Strasbourg to Win at odds of 1.67.

