Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Stoke City vs Sheffield United prediction: will both teams score?

Stoke City vs Sheffield United prediction: will both teams score?

Stoke vs Sheffield United prediction x.com/stokecity
Stoke Stoke
EFL Championship 25 apr 2025, 15:00 Stoke - Sheffield United
-
- : -
England, Stoke, Bet365 Stadium
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.81

On Friday, April 25, in the 45th round of the Championship, Stoke City will host Sheffield United. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time. I'm suggesting a bet on goals in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Stoke City is unbeaten in 5 consecutive home matches.
  • Sheffield United has won only 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Only 1 of Stoke City's last 5 matches had more than 2 goals scored.
  • In the 12th round of this season, Sheffield United defeated Stoke City 2-0.

Match preview

Stoke City has had a mediocre season and has not yet mathematically secured a place in the Championship for next season. With 50 points, the "Potters" are in 17th place, just 4 points clear of the relegation zone. However, even with two defeats in the final rounds, Stoke City might remain in the Championship.

In the previous round, Mark Robins' team had the misfortune of facing Leeds, who were just one win away from promotion to the Premier League. As a result, Stoke City suffered a crushing 0-6 defeat. However, prior to this, Stoke City had a streak of 4 unbeaten matches in a row.

For Sheffield United, the regular Championship season is practically over. The "Blades" are in third place and can no longer climb into the top 2 or fall below. Although throughout the season, Chris Wilder's team was among the main contenders for promotion. Now, they need to prepare for the playoffs.

On Monday, Sheffield United played a crucial away match against Burnley, which they lost 1-2, allowing Scott Parker's team to guarantee a return to the Premier League. Before this, Sheffield United defeated Cardiff City, and also lost to Plymouth (1-2), Millwall (0-1), and Oxford (0-1).

Possible lineups

  • Stoke City: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Phillips, Gibson, Wilson-Esbrand; Seko, Burger; Manhoef, Baker, Bae; Al-Hamadi
  • Sheffield United: Cooper; Seriki; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; Choudhury, Peck, de Souza Costa, Hamer; Campbell, Cannon

Stoke City vs Sheffield United match prediction

Sheffield United is in poor form, and Stoke City will try to ensure survival in this game. I bet that both teams will score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.81

