Championship England 05 aug 2023, 10:00 Stoke - Rotherham
England, Stoke, Bet365 Stadium
Rotherham Rotherham
On August 5, Bet365 Stadium (Stoke-on-Trent) will host the match of the 1st round of the Championship of England, in which Stoke City will compete with Rotherham. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Stoke City


The club has recently appeared in the Premier League. Nevertheless, it was able to create the status of a strong middle peasant, adding to it also the FA Cup final, during its 10-year stay there. Then, somehow abruptly, “the Potters” seemed to have descended “one floor lower”. They did not slow down, but simply “dived” into the Championship. And being already there, the team also showed the familiar stability, keeping at a comfortable distance from the relegation zone, but, at the same time, it did not pretend to return to the Premier League at all. For instance, the team finished the previous season only in the 16th place in the division. Taking into account that Alex Neil, who had joined in August 2022, retained his position, it seems that the management considers such an outcome as a satisfactory one. And despite the fact that there are curious newcomers (Mmaee, André Vidigal and Wesley Moraes), almost all of them came to the club as free agents – there are no funds for large-scale contracts.

Rotherham


The team is much more modest than its opponent. It was able to add into the asset only the EFL trophy, a prize for the representatives of the divisions not higher than the League One – this is the third level of British football. It is already considered a success for “the Millers” that they “hang” out in the Championship. Moreover, the club was completely stuck in the League Two for a couple of seasons a dozen years ago. And only then, having sharply added in the game, the team became a kind of the so-called “elevator”, which cannot gain a foothold at the second level of English football for a long time. For instance, the previous season brought the 19th place in the Championship, gaining exactly 50 points in 46 matches. It’s no secret that the club is eager at least to repeat it. At the same time, it still needs to somehow replace Ogbene, the leader of the midfield that has gone to Luton. It is also reasonable to mention that a number of leases expired in May and June.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Rotherham did better in the previous season. It won on the away field and got a 2-2 draw at the home arena.

Predictions


Bookmakers think that it’s time for Stoke to win. Let’s agree and bet on “the Potters” (odd: 1.64).

