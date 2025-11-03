ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Stellenbosch vs Sivelele prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Stellenbosch vs Siwelele prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch
South African Betway Premiership (Round 12) 05 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
South Africa,
Siwelele Siwelele
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the 12th round of the South African Premier League will take place on Wednesday at the Stellenbosch Arena, where the local side Stellenbosch will host Sivelele. I'm backing a bet on an outcome with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Stellenbosch is enduring one of the toughest seasons in its history, currently sitting 14th with 9 points after 11 rounds. The team often demonstrates organized defensive play, but poor finishing up front prevents them from collecting more points.

Under Steve Barker’s guidance, the club is trying to play disciplined and cautious football, which has paid off at home — 2 wins and 1 draw alongside 3 defeats. On their home turf, Stellenbosch looks more confident than on the road and will look to capitalize on that against a table neighbor.

Sivelele currently leads their opponent by just two points, occupying 13th place, and also struggles for consistent form. However, the side has managed two wins in their last five matches, including a recent victory over Sekhukhune United (1-0).

Sivelele's weak spot is away games, where they haven't managed a single win and have lost four out of five fixtures. Given this, as well as limited attacking resources, it will be tough for them to count on success in Stellenbosch.

Probable lineups

  • Stellenbosch: Stevens, Barnes, Stanic, Moloisane, Mdaka, Titus, Butsaka, Khiba, Fili, Nku, De Jong
  • Sivelele: Goss, Mobbie, Mkhwanazi, Ndebele, Rapoo, Mohoane, Moralo, Saile, Pule, Lungu, Magidigidi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first official meeting between Stellenbosch and Sivelele.
  • Sivelele has not won a single away game this season.
  • Stellenbosch has lost only one of their last three home games.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling for results, but the home advantage and Sivelele’s poor away form tip the scales in Stellenbosch’s favor. The hosts must seize the moment and break their winless streak.

Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
