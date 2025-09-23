RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Stellenbosch vs Durban City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Stellenbosch vs Durban City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Stellenbosch vs Durban City prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch
South African Betway Premiership (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Durban City Durban City
One of the matches of the 8th round of the South African Premier Division will take place on Wednesday at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, where the local side Stellenbosch will host Durban City. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash, with a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Steve Barker's team has had a nightmare start to the season—just one win in seven rounds and five defeats. Poor attacking efficiency (3 goals) and frequent defensive lapses (8 conceded) have plunged the club into the relegation zone. Their home form is particularly alarming, with three losses already suffered in front of their own fans.

Stellenbosch's tactical model is based on ball control and quick counter-attacks, but so far, they’ve struggled to execute it. In their last outing, the team lost 0-1 to Richards Bay, once again exposing issues with finishing. The clash against Durban City is a crucial test: either the hosts find the strength to end their losing streak, or they continue to slip down the table.

Gavin Hunt's men are enjoying a much steadier season, sitting fifth after seven rounds. The team has 11 points (3 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses) and has shown consistent attacking output: 7 scored and 6 conceded. On the road, however, Durban City have been inconsistent—one win, one draw, and two defeats, which leaves the door open for their rivals.

In the previous round, they lost 1-3 away to Mamelodi Sundowns, a result that once again highlighted their struggles against top opposition. Nevertheless, against Stellenbosch, the visitors will be looking to use their experience and disciplined defending to dictate the tempo in their favor.

Probable lineups

  • Stellenbosch: Stevens, Barnes, Stanic, Moloisane, Mdaka, Titus, Butsaka, Khiba, Fili, Nku, De Jong
  • Durban City: Keith, Mafate, Nkanana, De Kock, Mkhize, Domingo, Jodwana, Maseko, Kamatuka, Pogenpoel, Mokwena

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, Durban City have claimed two wins with one defeat
  • Stellenbosch have lost four of their last five league matches.
  • Only one of the last five meetings between these teams saw both sides score

Prediction

The hosts are desperate for a win, but their current form inspires little confidence. Durban City appear more composed and organized, yet their away inconsistency is a concern. A cautious game and a possible narrow home win for Stellenbosch looks like the most reasonable bet.

