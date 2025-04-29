Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship?

Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch Odds: 1.71 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the 27th round match of the South African Premier League, Stellenbosch will host Chippa United on Wednesday, April 30, at 19:30 Central European Time. I offer you a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Match facts and head-to-head encounters

At home, Stellenbosch is unbeaten in four consecutive matches: three draws and one win.

Chippa United is also undefeated in the last four games: two draws and two wins.

Stellenbosch has the third-best defense in the Premier League, while Chippa United ranks fourth.

Stellenbosch won 33% of their matches this season without conceding a goal.

Chippa United lost 36% of their matches without scoring.

In the previous head-to-head, Stellenbosch defeated Chippa United 2-0. In the last five matches between these teams, Stellenbosch won three times, with two draws.

Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Match preview

Stellenbosch is in fourth place in the standings. The team has amassed 38 points in 23 rounds and is in the race for third place. The gap is only three points, and Stellenbosch has a game in hand, making them favorites in the race for bronze. However, recent results have been inconsistent: two wins, two draws, and one loss in the last five matches.

Chippa United sits mid-table. After 23 rounds, the team has collected 30 points and occupies the eighth position. The gap from the relegation zone is seven points, and to third place, it's eleven. With only four rounds remaining, I believe Chippa will maintain their mid-table position. Especially considering that in the last four matches, the team has remained unbeaten — two wins and two draws, and in the last two games, they haven't conceded a single goal.

Projected line-ups

Stellenbosch: Masuluke, Moloasan, Basadien, Godswill, Toure, de Jong, Nduli, Hiba, Butsaka, Tit, Lekoloan

Chippa United: Nwabali, Mahele, Cammies, Tshabalala, Madingwane, Konkobe, Mkokozo, Martin, Kwaiba, Sithole, Sakala

Prediction

Stellenbosch plays at home, where they show quite confident results, and continues the fight for third place. I think they will win on their home turf, and my bet is on a home victory with odds of 1.71.