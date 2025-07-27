RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Steaua vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Steaua vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
FC FCSB vs KF Shkendija prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCSB_ENG/Author unknownn
30 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Bucharest, Stadionul Steaua
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 30, 2025, in the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, Romanian side Steaua will host Shkëndija at their home stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a look at the best bet for this clash.

Steaua

Bucharest's Steaua are heading into the new season facing some challenges. Despite claiming victory over CFR Cluj in the Romanian Super Cup, the team has yet to find consistency in their performances. A warning sign emerged right in the first Champions League qualifying round — after a 3-1 home win over Andorra's Inter Club d'Escaldes, the Romanians unexpectedly lost 1-2 in the return leg and advanced only thanks to their aggregate advantage.

Their domestic league campaign also got off to a shaky start: a draw, a win, and a loss have left them eighth after three rounds.

The first leg of the second qualifying round against North Macedonian side Shkëndija was another tough test. Despite having more of the ball, Steaua conceded first and couldn't find an equalizer. Now, the Romanian club faces a tricky challenge — overturn the deficit at home and prove their status as favorites. Especially considering that last season, the team competed in the Europa League, reaching the Round of 16. An early Champions League exit would be a major blow to the club's ambitions.

Shkëndija

North Macedonian champions Shkëndija from Tetovo are entering the new season in confident fashion. Although their domestic league hasn't kicked off yet, they've put in solid preparation with a series of friendlies. Three wins from four warm-up matches is a positive sign ahead of their Champions League campaign.

In the first qualifying round, Shkëndija faced Welsh side The New Saints. It was a hard-fought battle: after a goalless draw away and a 1-1 draw at home, the Macedonian team snatched victory only in extra time. This speaks volumes about the team's fighting spirit and ability to perform under pressure.

In the second-round tie against Steaua, Shkëndija once again showed their resilience. Despite Steaua's statistical advantage, the Macedonians seized their chance and held on for the win. There's no doubt that in the return leg, the team will focus on defense, hoping to strike on the counter.

After the first game with Steaua, Shkëndija played another friendly, cruising to a 3-1 victory over Rabotnichki.

Probable line-ups

  • Steaua: Tîrnoveanu, Cercel, Popescu, Ngezana, Radunovic, Sût, Olaru, Cisotti, Gheorghiță, Miculescu, Alibec.
  • Shkëndija: Gaye, Krasniqi, Tamba, Ademi, Webster, Latifi, Nuhija, Trumci, Fetai, Tsake, Ramadani.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Steaua have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 6 of Steaua’s last 7 games have seen under 3.5 goals.
  • Steaua scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Shkëndija are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • 11 of Shkëndija’s last 13 away games ended with under 3.5 goals.
  • The first meeting between these teams ended in a 1-0 win for Shkëndija.

Prediction for Steaua vs Shkëndija

Despite Steaua’s shaky start to the season and Shkëndija’s solid early form, the Romanian side remain clear favorites for this tie. Steaua have a higher quality squad, European experience, and simply cannot afford an early exit at the hands of a less accomplished opponent. In front of their home fans, they're expected to attack from the first whistle, apply pressure, and secure the result they need. We anticipate attacking, aggressive football from the hosts and a confident Steaua win. My pick for this match is Steaua to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.66.

