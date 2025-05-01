St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025

Prediction on game St. Pauli wont lose Odds: 1.6 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

One of the matches of the 32nd round of the German Championship will take place on Saturday at the Millerntor-Stadion, where local side St. Pauli will host Stuttgart. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for a winning bet.

Match preview

The Hamburg side came away with a goalless draw from Bremen in the last round, holding Werder to a 0-0 stalemate. For Alexander Blessin’s squad, that’s now four Bundesliga matches unbeaten — a modest but season-best streak: 1 win and 3 draws. However, their attack faltered again — St. Pauli failed to score for the first time in seven league rounds. The team has only 26 goals to its name, the lowest tally among all Bundesliga participants.

After the draw in Bremen, the team held onto 14th place and avoided direct relegation, though they remain in the danger zone. Notably, St. Pauli look far more assured at home — unbeaten in 5 of their last 7 matches at Millerntor, with two wins and three draws.

Last round, Stuttgart suffered a narrow home defeat to Heidenheim (0-1), effectively ending their Champions League hopes — the gap to fourth place has grown to a daunting 10 points. Sebastian Hoeneß’s men continue to struggle: in their last 10 league fixtures, they’ve managed just one victory, with three draws and six losses.

Defensive frailty remains a key issue — Stuttgart have conceded in 26 Bundesliga matches this season, and rank among the league’s bottom four for clean sheets. However, their away form is more stable: in their last six away games, the Swabians have lost only once, picking up two wins and three draws.

Probable lineups

St. Pauli : Nikola Vasilj – Philipp Treu, Hauke Wahl, David Nemeth, Manolis Saliakas – Sibe van der Heyden, Carlo Bouhalfa, Eric Smith – Noah Weishaupt, Danel Sinani, Morgan Guilavogui

: Nikola Vasilj – Philipp Treu, Hauke Wahl, David Nemeth, Manolis Saliakas – Sibe van der Heyden, Carlo Bouhalfa, Eric Smith – Noah Weishaupt, Danel Sinani, Morgan Guilavogui Stuttgart: Alexander Nübel – Jeff Chabot, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Finn Jeltsch, Leonidas Stergiou – Chris Führich, Atakan Karazor, Angelo Stiller, Fabian Rieder – Deniz Undav, Ermedin Demirović

Match facts and H2H

St. Pauli beat Stuttgart away in the reverse fixture, 1-0

The "Total Over 2.5" bet landed in two of the last five matches

Both teams scored in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

Victory in this match could be pivotal for St. Pauli in their quest to stay in the Bundesliga. Alexander Blessin’s side have hit form over the last seven games, losing only to Bayern (2 wins, 4 draws), and are unbeaten in their last three home matches. Additionally, St. Pauli boast one of the league’s most solid defenses, ranking third for defensive reliability. Our pick: "St. Pauli will not lose" at odds of 1.60.