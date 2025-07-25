Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Win Nice Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 26, at 15:00 Central European Time, St. Pauli will play their sixth preseason match, facing French side Nice. Read on for an in-depth match analysis and prediction.

Match preview

St. Pauli, who finished 14th in last season's Bundesliga, are continuing their intense preparations for the new campaign, which kicks off on August 16 with a cup tie against Eintracht Norderstedt.

This clash with Nice will be St. Pauli's second game of the day: at 11:00, they’ll face Austrian side Liefering. Overall, the French club will be the first real test for Alexander Blessin's squad. So far, they've played matches against Firrel, Drochtersen, Silkeborg, and Karlsruher, winning three by large margins but suffering a 0-1 defeat to Drochtersen.

Nice, like St. Pauli, will also play a friendly on the same day. At 11:00 Central European Time, the French side will take on Feyenoord. During their previous training camp matches, Nice secured two victories (2-1 against Cercle Brugge and 3-0 over Aubagne) and drew a high-scoring game against Nancy (3-3).

The Champions League participant will start their season on August 6, with a qualifying clash against Benfica. The encounter promises to be a tough challenge, so the team is working hard both tactically and physically.

Probable lineups

St. Pauli: Vasilj, Afolayan, Wahl, Dzwigala, Metcalf, Oppi, Pereira Lage, Robach, Stevens, Fujita, Schmitz

Nice: Diouf, Djuma Ba, Bard, Bouanani, Boudaoui, Dante, Lotomba, Louchet, Mendy, Moffi, Jansson

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between these teams

St. Pauli have failed to win any of their last five official matches: three draws and two defeats

Nice have lost only twice in their last ten matches

Prediction

Both St. Pauli and Nice will play two matches on the same day, truly testing their physical condition and squad depth against quality opponents. In my view, Nice have enough quality in their ranks to overcome St. Pauli. My prediction: Nice to win at 1.8 odds.