RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nice vs St. Pauli prediction Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Nice
Nice Nice Schedule Nice News Nice Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
26 july 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
St. Pauli
St. Pauli St. Pauli Schedule St. Pauli News St. Pauli Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Win Nice
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 26, at 15:00 Central European Time, St. Pauli will play their sixth preseason match, facing French side Nice. Read on for an in-depth match analysis and prediction.

Also read: Benfica vs Fenerbahce: prediction and odds, July 26, 2025

Match preview

St. Pauli, who finished 14th in last season's Bundesliga, are continuing their intense preparations for the new campaign, which kicks off on August 16 with a cup tie against Eintracht Norderstedt.

This clash with Nice will be St. Pauli's second game of the day: at 11:00, they’ll face Austrian side Liefering. Overall, the French club will be the first real test for Alexander Blessin's squad. So far, they've played matches against Firrel, Drochtersen, Silkeborg, and Karlsruher, winning three by large margins but suffering a 0-1 defeat to Drochtersen.

Nice, like St. Pauli, will also play a friendly on the same day. At 11:00 Central European Time, the French side will take on Feyenoord. During their previous training camp matches, Nice secured two victories (2-1 against Cercle Brugge and 3-0 over Aubagne) and drew a high-scoring game against Nancy (3-3).

The Champions League participant will start their season on August 6, with a qualifying clash against Benfica. The encounter promises to be a tough challenge, so the team is working hard both tactically and physically.

Probable lineups

St. Pauli: Vasilj, Afolayan, Wahl, Dzwigala, Metcalf, Oppi, Pereira Lage, Robach, Stevens, Fujita, Schmitz

Nice: Diouf, Djuma Ba, Bard, Bouanani, Boudaoui, Dante, Lotomba, Louchet, Mendy, Moffi, Jansson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these teams
  • St. Pauli have failed to win any of their last five official matches: three draws and two defeats
  • Nice have lost only twice in their last ten matches

Prediction

Both St. Pauli and Nice will play two matches on the same day, truly testing their physical condition and squad depth against quality opponents. In my view, Nice have enough quality in their ranks to overcome St. Pauli. My prediction: Nice to win at 1.8 odds.

Prediction on game Win Nice
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Recommended 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Bet now Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Bet now Mostbet
Alaves vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Alaves Odds: 1.7 Castellon Recommended Mostbet
Espanyol vs Southampton prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.69 Southampton Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Nice prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.62 Nice Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.76 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 08:00 Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Hamburger SV vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:57 It has been revealed what Vinícius Júnior is demanding from Real Madrid in contract extension talks Football news Today, 12:26 Ghana vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 26, 2025 Football news Today, 12:20 Liverpool clubs compete for Juventus midfielder Boxing News Today, 11:58 Deontay Wilder is confident the fight against Joshua will happen Football news Today, 11:49 Laporta says Super League is in talks with UEFA Hockey news Today, 11:26 Court acquits five hockey players previously suspected in sexual assault case Other Sports News Today, 11:20 Shock. Italian gymnast placed in induced coma after failed landing Football news Today, 10:53 Real Oviedo coach calls his team a good springboard for Jović Football news Today, 10:51 Chippa United signs Chad national team midfielder Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Chicharito Hernández responds to scandal over sexist remarks
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores