On October 19, 2025, Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg will host the Bundesliga Matchday 7 clash between St. Pauli and Hoffenheim.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

St. Pauli have lost their last 3 matches.

St. Pauli have picked up just 1 win in their last 5 outings.

St. Pauli have conceded 9 goals in 6 matches.

Hoffenheim have won only 1 of their last 5 games.

The teams have met just 7 times in their history.

Head-to-head record: St. Pauli — 3 wins, draws — 2, Hoffenheim — 2 wins.

Match preview:

Both teams have had an inconsistent start to the season and sit side by side in the standings — each with seven points from six rounds, making this fixture a crucial moment in the battle for mid-table security.

St. Pauli approach the game desperate to halt their losing streak. The home crowd at Millerntor traditionally adds an extra spark, encouraging the team to play with more courage and attacking intent. Defensive issues persist, however — they haven't kept a clean sheet in several matches and are dealing with personnel shortages across multiple positions.

Hoffenheim are also struggling for consistency: impressive wins are followed by disappointing defeats. The team relies on quick counter-attacks and knows how to exploit open space, especially on the road, but defensive lapses remain a concern. Injuries to several key players further complicate matters.

The head-to-head stats give St. Pauli a slight edge, with more wins in previous meetings. Still, these encounters are typically hard-fought battles and often deliver plenty of goals for the fans.

An open and entertaining game is expected, with both sides likely to create chances. St. Pauli will look to capitalize on home advantage, while Hoffenheim will try to use their pace and counter-attacking threat.

Probable lineups:

St. Pauli: Vasilij, Wahl, Smith, Ritzka, Pyrka, Sands, Fujita, Oppie, Sinani, Kaars, Lage.

Vasilij, Wahl, Smith, Ritzka, Pyrka, Sands, Fujita, Oppie, Sinani, Kaars, Lage. Hoffenheim: Baumann, Coufal, Hajdari, Hranac, Bernardo, Avdullahu, Burger, Asllani, Kramaric, Toure, Lemperle.

Match prediction:

Both teams are expected to approach this match with attacking intent. St. Pauli at home typically play on the front foot, creating pressure through the flanks and set pieces, while Hoffenheim consistently deliver high-scoring performances away from home. With both defenses prone to mistakes, the odds of seeing goals at both ends are quite high. Prediction — both teams to score (yes).