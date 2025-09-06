Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.72 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 7 at 2:30 Central European Time, St. Louis City will take the field for another MLS clash, this time against FC Dallas. Read on for a detailed match preview and our take on how the game might unfold.

See also: Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction and betting tips 07 September 2025

Match preview

St. Louis, after a promising start to the campaign, have seen their form plummet in recent league fixtures. Under the guidance of David Critchley, the team has managed just two wins in their last ten games, falling short in the remaining eight. The most common scoreline of late? 3-2, but not in St. Louis’ favor. The team attacks with intent and converts their chances well, but defensive lapses continue to haunt them, often allowing opponents to emerge victorious in high-scoring shootouts.

After 28 games in the Western Conference, St. Louis sit 14th out of 15, with 21 points from those 28 matches. With playoff hopes all but gone, the team is now playing for pride and to give their fans something to cheer about.

Dallas, on the other hand, have shown better form of late. After a tough run of four straight losses in June and July, Eric Quill’s men have bounced back with a solid six-game stretch—one defeat, two wins, and three high-scoring draws.

With 27 league matches played, Dallas are 12th in the table, just five points adrift of the playoff zone. The playoff race is still alive for them, and picking up all three points away to St. Louis is absolutely crucial to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Probable lineups

St. Louis: Bürki, Oresko, Baumgartl, Kessler, Pedelford, Löwen, Valle, Durkin, Hartel, Ostrak, Klauss

Dallas: Collodi, Moore, Ibeagha, Urhoghide, Abubakar, Ramiro, Caic, Kamungo, Delgado, Farrington, Musa

Match facts and head-to-head

The last five meetings between these teams have produced two wins for St. Louis, two for Dallas, and one goalless draw

Each of St. Louis’ last nine matches has seen at least three goals scored

Dallas have lost just one of their last six games

Prediction

With both teams struggling at the back, I expect plenty of goals in this encounter. Both sides are desperate for a win and will go all out for the three points. St. Louis may be losing, but they never go down without a fight. My prediction: total over (3) – at 1.72 odds.