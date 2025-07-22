RU RU ES ES FR FR
St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 24 July 2025

St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 24 July 2025

Kenley Ward
St Joseph's
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Gibraltar, Europa Sports Park
Shamrock Rovers
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers Schedule Shamrock Rovers News Shamrock Rovers Transfers
Review
In the upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League clash, Gibraltar's St Joseph's will face off against Irish powerhouse Shamrock Rovers. The match will take place on July 24 at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar, marking the first-ever European showdown between these two clubs.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This will be the first official meeting between St Joseph's and Shamrock Rovers. The clubs have never faced each other in European competitions or friendly matches before.
  • St Joseph's is one of Gibraltar's oldest football clubs, founded back in 1912.
  • Shamrock Rovers are the most decorated club in Ireland: 20-time league champions and 25-time FAI Cup winners. They were the first Irish team to reach the group stage of both the Europa League and the Conference League.
  • Since 2017, St Joseph's have been regulars in European qualifiers, often advancing at least one round, predominantly by defeating sides from Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.
  • Shamrock Rovers consistently play attacking football in European competitions: in 83% of their recent European matches, both teams have scored, and over 2.5 goals has landed in 67% of games.
  • St Joseph's have won all their home matches in the last two European campaigns, scoring at least twice in every home outing.

Match preview:

St Joseph's enter the tie in red-hot home form, netting nearly three goals per game on average in their last 10 home matches. Their attacking style is backed up by a high xG (expected goals) of 2.26 per match. However, the quality of their domestic opposition is significantly lower than the European standard, making this a real test for the Gibraltar side.

Shamrock Rovers, on the other hand, boast European pedigree and have been consistent throughout the current season. The Irish champions have looked comfortable both at home and on the road, recently notching a big 4-0 win over Wexford, drawing 2-2 with Sligo, and edging out Waterford 1-0. In Europe this season, Shamrock Rovers have posted 4 wins, 2 draws, and 2 defeats, rarely slipping up against lower-ranked sides.

Statistically, both teams look similar: each averages over two goals per game, concedes less than one, and in 50% of matches both teams find the net. However, in terms of organization, tempo, and squad quality, the Irish champions have the edge. Bookmakers agree, offering odds around 1.55 for a Shamrock Rovers victory.

The match promises to be open and entertaining. The hosts are unlikely to sit back at the Victoria Stadium—they'll bank on attacking play and passionate home support. Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, have greater squad depth and tactical flexibility, which could prove decisive.

Probable lineups:

  • St Joseph's: Bradley Banda, Ethan Jolley, Jayce Olivero, Javi Paul, Leon Volz, Manuel Sanchez, Hassan Amado, Mitch Gibson, Hugo Jesslen, Javi Forjan, Pablo Rodriguez.
  • Shamrock Rovers: Eddie McGinty — Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Daniel Cleary — Dylan Watts, Aaron McEneff, Matt Healy, Danny Grant — Michael Noonan, Graham Burke, Daniel Mandroiu.

St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction:

Despite St Joseph's impressive home form, Shamrock Rovers are clear favourites. The Irish side have the better-balanced and more experienced squad, as well as a proven European track record—but the hosts are no pushovers. Expect both sides to find the net, so our pick is: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.87).

