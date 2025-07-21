St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of Tuesday's friendly matches will take place at the Kybunpark, where local side St. Gallen will host Spain's Villarreal. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds line.

Match preview

St. Gallen come into this fixture on the back of a string of disappointing friendly results — the team has lost its last two matches, including a heavy 1-4 defeat to Darmstadt. The Swiss defense looks unstable: eight goals conceded in two games says it all.

Nevertheless, the hosts know how to surprise at home, just as they did in May against Zurich, winning 3-2. The team favors attacking football, which makes their games entertaining, but at the same time leaves them vulnerable to counterattacks.

Villarreal are enjoying a confident preseason: in their latest friendly against Basel, they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, and before that closed out the La Liga campaign with six straight wins. Their away victory over Barcelona — 3-2 — was especially impressive and speaks volumes about the 'Yellow Submarine's' attacking form.

The Spaniards are showing great physical shape and clinical finishing. Even on the road, Villarreal display disciplined football — just one defeat in their last five matches, including La Liga and friendlies.

Probable lineups

St. Gallen : Watkowiak L., Konieczke S., Vandermeersch N., Vogt A., Bouchalfa K., Valci A., Gaal T., Görtler L., Okoroji C., Stevanovic M., Stanic J.

: Watkowiak L., Konieczke S., Vandermeersch N., Vogt A., Bouchalfa K., Valci A., Gaal T., Görtler L., Okoroji C., Stevanovic M., Stanic J. Villarreal: Alcoado D., Etta Eyong, Altimira A., Kambwala U., Cardona S., Comesaña S., Moleiro A., Parejo D., Pepe N., Perez A., Foyth H.

Interesting facts

In their only head-to-head meeting, held on July 15, 2023, St. Gallen pulled off a sensational 6-1 thrashing of Villarreal.

Both teams have scored in each of St. Gallen's last four home matches.

Villarreal are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, scoring at least three goals in five of them.

Prediction

This match promises to be action-packed, given the hosts' shaky defense and the visitors' powerful attack. St. Gallen will have to cope with the tempo and individual skill of their opponents, while Villarreal will surely be looking for revenge after the heavy defeat two years ago. The Spaniards look like the favorites, especially given their form and squad stability. The recommended bet here is 'Total over 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.60.