RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025

St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FC St. Gallen
FC St. Gallen FC St. Gallen Schedule FC St. Gallen News FC St. Gallen Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
22 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Villarreal
Villarreal Villarreal Schedule Villarreal News Villarreal Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of Tuesday's friendly matches will take place at the Kybunpark, where local side St. Gallen will host Spain's Villarreal. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds line.

Match preview

St. Gallen come into this fixture on the back of a string of disappointing friendly results — the team has lost its last two matches, including a heavy 1-4 defeat to Darmstadt. The Swiss defense looks unstable: eight goals conceded in two games says it all.

Nevertheless, the hosts know how to surprise at home, just as they did in May against Zurich, winning 3-2. The team favors attacking football, which makes their games entertaining, but at the same time leaves them vulnerable to counterattacks.

Villarreal are enjoying a confident preseason: in their latest friendly against Basel, they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, and before that closed out the La Liga campaign with six straight wins. Their away victory over Barcelona — 3-2 — was especially impressive and speaks volumes about the 'Yellow Submarine's' attacking form.

The Spaniards are showing great physical shape and clinical finishing. Even on the road, Villarreal display disciplined football — just one defeat in their last five matches, including La Liga and friendlies.

Probable lineups

  • St. Gallen: Watkowiak L., Konieczke S., Vandermeersch N., Vogt A., Bouchalfa K., Valci A., Gaal T., Görtler L., Okoroji C., Stevanovic M., Stanic J.
  • Villarreal: Alcoado D., Etta Eyong, Altimira A., Kambwala U., Cardona S., Comesaña S., Moleiro A., Parejo D., Pepe N., Perez A., Foyth H.

Interesting facts

  • In their only head-to-head meeting, held on July 15, 2023, St. Gallen pulled off a sensational 6-1 thrashing of Villarreal.
  • Both teams have scored in each of St. Gallen's last four home matches.
  • Villarreal are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, scoring at least three goals in five of them.

Prediction

This match promises to be action-packed, given the hosts' shaky defense and the visitors' powerful attack. St. Gallen will have to cope with the tempo and individual skill of their opponents, while Villarreal will surely be looking for revenge after the heavy defeat two years ago. The Spaniards look like the favorites, especially given their form and squad stability. The recommended bet here is 'Total over 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Olympic de Charleroi Odds: 1.65 Marseille Recommended Melbet
Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.7 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 Sunderland Bet now 1xBet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.9 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Bet now Melbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 2.05 Athletic Club Recommended Melbet
Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.88 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.84 Servette FC Recommended Melbet
KF Shkendija vs FC FCSB prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:00 Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 2.1 FC FCSB Bet now Melbet
Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:15 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.6 Zrinjski Mostar Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Estudiantes - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 08:08 Lazio star Pedro's son celebrates birthday in a dress, sparking heated fan reaction Football news Today, 07:51 West Ham close to parting ways with World Cup winner Lifestyle Today, 07:43 Former England star Paul Gascoigne hospitalized after being found unconscious Football news Today, 07:20 Arteta believes Arsenal acted correctly in the Partey case Lifestyle Today, 07:18 Arrived for medical and contract signing. Marcus Rashford spotted at Barcelona airport Lifestyle Today, 06:45 Arturo Vidal announces new episode of his YouTube podcast with Jean Beausejour Football news Today, 06:42 Nigeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 22, 2025 Football news Today, 06:09 Now it's up to the clubs. João Félix reaches agreement with Benfica Football news Today, 06:05 Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray's training camp in Austria Lifestyle Today, 05:41 Neymar congratulates his goddaughter and best friend Cris Guedes' daughter on her birthday
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores