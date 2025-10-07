Prediction on game Win Turkmenistan Odds: 2.05 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the Asian Cup qualifiers, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan will clash in Colombo on Thursday, October 9. Kickoff is set for 12:15 Central European Time. I'm betting on a high-scoring affair in this matchup.

Match preview

Sri Lanka is enjoying one of its most consistent qualifying campaigns in recent years. The team has notably improved its organization and mental resilience, especially in home fixtures. While they expectedly faltered in the first round of World Cup qualifiers, they've already picked up a win in the Asian Cup qualification.

The victory against Taiwan was a key statement that Sri Lanka is no longer the region’s perennial underdog. The players look more confident in possession and are making greater use of wing play, which has paid off against less mobile defenses.

This cycle, the squad is focusing on aggressive attacking and pressing high up the pitch, compensating for a lack of individual defensive quality. The attack remains the key, with forwards capable of making the most of limited chances.

However, defensive vulnerabilities persist. Sri Lanka often concedes due to positional errors and a lack of defensive cohesion. Another defeat could end their ambitions, but a dramatic win would be a real sensation and keep their dreams alive a little longer.

Turkmenistan failed to compete with Iran and Uzbekistan in World Cup qualifying, which came as no surprise. However, the team is confidently navigating the Asian Cup qualifiers and currently stands as the favorite in their group.

Turkmenistan plays a mature, pragmatic style, built on physical power and defensive discipline. In the opening rounds, they took maximum points, maintaining control in every match and never allowing opponents to dictate the pace.

Victories over Taiwan and Thailand have shown that the team can get the job done even on the road. The defense remains a pillar of strength, while the attack relies on quick transitions and long balls to catch opponents off guard.

Turkmenistan is on the verge of reaching the Asian Cup finals for the third time in its history. While the draw has certainly been kind, their early performances have underlined their quality against group rivals.

Match facts

Sri Lanka has lost just one of its last four matches.

Turkmenistan has both scored and conceded in five consecutive games.

Turkmenistan is winless in its last three matches.

Sri Lanka averages 1 goal per home game, while Turkmenistan averages 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Sri Lanka : Perera, Hingert, Rayendram, Tayaparan, Kammerknecht, Perera, Kelly, Rayyamoan, Durrant, De Silva, Razeek.

: Perera, Hingert, Rayendram, Tayaparan, Kammerknecht, Perera, Kelly, Rayyamoan, Durrant, De Silva, Razeek. Turkmenistan: Akhalliyev, Mammedov, Byashimov, Jumayev, Toyanov, Sapargulliyev, Annaev, Beknazarov, Muratberdyev, Saparmammedov, Durdyyev.

H2H

The two teams have met four times, with Turkmenistan winning three and one encounter ending in a draw.

Prediction

Turkmenistan looks like the favorite and should take all three points against a less formidable opponent. The Turkmens have already beaten the other two teams in the group, so another victory would bring them one step closer to their coveted goal. My pick: an away win.