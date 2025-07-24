RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025

Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
25 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
On July 25 at 20:30 Central European Time, Lisbon's Sporting and Villarreal will kick off their club friendly. A breakdown of the opponents and a match prediction follows below.

Match preview

After a 1.5-month summer break, Sporting have returned to training and already played a couple of friendlies. In the first match, Rui Borges' side lost to Celtic (0-2), but then they defeated Premier League newcomers Sunderland 1-0, with Trincão netting the only goal.

The new season promises to be challenging: Sporting are still feeling the departure of Rúben Amorim, and during the summer transfer window, Gyökeres is expected to leave, stripping them of their main attacking threat. Nevertheless, the team is actively preparing and searching for new solutions and approaches.

Villarreal, fresh from their own break, have also played two friendlies. Both ended in draws: first against Basel, where both teams scored three goals (3-3), and then against St. Gallen, with a slightly more modest scoreline of 2-2.

Like Sporting, the Spanish club made some high-profile sales: striker Barry Tierno joined Everton for €30 million, while Álex Baena moved to Atlético for a €42 million fee.

Despite losing two key attacking players, Villarreal continue to play with confidence up front, scoring freely and finishing a high number of chances with style.

Probable line-ups

Sporting: Silva, Garder, Gonçalves, Debast, Kenda, Quaresma, Reis, Morita, Trincão, Ugarte, Inácio

Villarreal: Konde, Valu, Barry, Gue, Danjuma, Moleiro, Moreno, Navarro, Parejo, Pedraza, Foyth

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the sixth encounter between the two sides: Villarreal have won twice, there have been two draws, and one match was also drawn
  • In four of Villarreal's last five matches, both teams found the net
  • In Sporting's last five matches, no more than two total goals were scored in any game

Prediction

Given the head-to-head history and Sporting's uncertain attacking form, I expect a low-scoring affair. My prediction: total goals under (3) at 2.

