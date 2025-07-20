Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025

Prediction on game Win Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In a friendly match, Sporting will face Sunderland on Monday, July 21, at 21:00 Central European Time. I’m offering my betting tip for this clash.

Sporting vs Sunderland: match preview

Sporting clinched the Portuguese league title and the Cup last season. The team has already begun preparations for the new campaign, playing their first summer preseason match, where they lost 0-2 to Celtic. The Portuguese side still has two more friendlies ahead—against Sunderland and a few days later against Villarreal. On July 31, Sporting will play their first official match of the new season—the Portuguese Super Cup against Benfica. Ten days after that, the league campaign kicks off with a match against Casa Pia.

Sunderland earned promotion to the English Premier League by defeating Coventry and Sheffield United in the Championship playoffs. For the first time in years, the Black Cats will compete in the top flight and have already started their preseason in earnest. The team has played two matches so far: a commanding 4-0 win over South Shields and a 1-1 draw with Sevilla. Sunderland’s packed preseason schedule continues with friendlies against Sporting, Hearts, Hull, Betis, Augsburg, and Rayo Vallecano. Their Premier League season kicks off on August 16 with a match against West Ham.

Match facts and head-to-head

Sporting have lost just one of their last nine matches.

Sunderland are unbeaten in three consecutive games: one draw and two wins.

Sunderland have scored at least once in each of their last three matches.

Sporting and Sunderland have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Sporting lost their first preseason game, but that’s just the start of their preparations. The team should improve as they build up towards the competitive fixtures, which are just around the corner. I believe the Portuguese side will beat Sunderland, so my bet is on a Sporting win. Odds — 1.68.