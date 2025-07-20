RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025

Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Photo: https://x.com/SportingCP
Sporting CP
Sporting CP Sporting CP Schedule Sporting CP News Sporting CP Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
21 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Sunderland
Sunderland Sunderland Schedule Sunderland News Sunderland Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Win Sporting CP
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In a friendly match, Sporting will face Sunderland on Monday, July 21, at 21:00 Central European Time. I’m offering my betting tip for this clash.

Sporting vs Sunderland: match preview

Sporting clinched the Portuguese league title and the Cup last season. The team has already begun preparations for the new campaign, playing their first summer preseason match, where they lost 0-2 to Celtic. The Portuguese side still has two more friendlies ahead—against Sunderland and a few days later against Villarreal. On July 31, Sporting will play their first official match of the new season—the Portuguese Super Cup against Benfica. Ten days after that, the league campaign kicks off with a match against Casa Pia.

Sunderland earned promotion to the English Premier League by defeating Coventry and Sheffield United in the Championship playoffs. For the first time in years, the Black Cats will compete in the top flight and have already started their preseason in earnest. The team has played two matches so far: a commanding 4-0 win over South Shields and a 1-1 draw with Sevilla. Sunderland’s packed preseason schedule continues with friendlies against Sporting, Hearts, Hull, Betis, Augsburg, and Rayo Vallecano. Their Premier League season kicks off on August 16 with a match against West Ham.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sporting have lost just one of their last nine matches.
  • Sunderland are unbeaten in three consecutive games: one draw and two wins.
  • Sunderland have scored at least once in each of their last three matches.
  • Sporting and Sunderland have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Sporting lost their first preseason game, but that’s just the start of their preparations. The team should improve as they build up towards the competitive fixtures, which are just around the corner. I believe the Portuguese side will beat Sunderland, so my bet is on a Sporting win. Odds — 1.68.

Prediction on game Win Sporting CP
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sport Recife vs Botafogo RJ prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 16:30 Sport Recife vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025 Sport Recife Odds: 2.19 Botafogo RJ Recommended 1xBet
Palmeiras vs Atletico MG prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 16:30 Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025 Palmeiras Odds: 1.58 Atletico MG Bet now 1xBet
Belgrano vs Racing Club prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Racing, prediction and probable lineups — July 21, 2025 Belgrano Odds: 1.83 Racing Club Bet now 1xBet
Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 21 July 2025 Flamengo Odds: 1.51 Fluminense Recommended Melbet
Independiente vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:00 Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: will Independiente extend their unbeaten run? Independiente Odds: 1.94 Talleres Bet now Melbet
Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 07:00 Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.7 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 12:00 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Olympic de Charleroi Odds: 1.65 Marseille Recommended Melbet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Bet now 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Bet now Melbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.84 Servette FC Bet now Melbet
Ballkani vs Floriana prediction Europa Conference League 22 july 2025, 14:30 Balkani vs Floriana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Ballkani Odds: 1.8 Floriana Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Barracas Central 0 - 2 Independiente Rivadavia Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
0
Independiente Rivadavia
2
83’
Newell's Old Boys - : - Banfield Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Banfield
-
15:45
Tigre - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Tigre
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
15:45
Belgrano - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Belgrano
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Independiente - : - Talleres Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente
-
Talleres
-
20:00
Estudiantes - : - Huracan 21 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:57 Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026 Football news Today, 14:30 Deal agreed! Details of Rashford's transfer to Barcelona revealed Football news Today, 13:50 Galatasaray agree transfer of Victor Osimhen. Transfer details revealed Football news Today, 13:28 "Satisfied with the progress." Ouaddou sums up Orlando Pirates' Spanish tour Football news Today, 13:02 Isak open to Saudi Arabia move as Al Hilal prepares major offer Football news Today, 12:33 Lucas Vázquez eyes a new chapter as Italian giants circle former Real Madrid captain Football news Today, 11:56 Kodisang leaves Sundowns and returns to Europe Boxing News Today, 11:28 Usyk faces threat of losing undisputed world champion title. What's happening? Football news Today, 11:00 Sancho agrees contract with Juventus. How much will Manchester United get? Football news Today, 10:30 Rejected Napoli for Inter. Ademola Lookman chooses a new club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores