On September 25, Sporting will play against Rio Ave at home. The meeting will take place as part of the sixth round of the Portuguese championship.

"Sporting "

The team from Lisbon had a fantastic start to the new season on the domestic stage. In five matches they won four times and drew once. At the same time, in five games of the new season they scored 10 goals and conceded only 4.

Currently, Sporting is in second place in the standings with 13 points. Boavista and Porto have the same number of points, while Benfica are one point behind. There is no doubt that Sporting will be one of the candidates to fight for gold medals at the end of the season.

Last season, the team upset its fans and took only fourth place in the standings with 74 points, behind Benfica, Porto and Braga. This result allowed the team to qualify for the Europa League, where it had already played one victorious match against Sturm from Austria (2:1).

"Rio Ave"

This modest team represents the town of Vila do Conde and the new season for them did not start as rosy as the fans would like.

In five matches they have one win, two draws and two losses. At the same time, “Rio Ave” scored only 5 goals against their opponents and conceded 6.

Currently, Rio Ave is in 13th place in the standings and has five points. At the moment, the team is 8 points behind the leaders, but at the same time is only one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Forecast and bet

In this match, they offer to bet on Sporting's victory with odds of 1.20. It seems to me that the victory will be confident and I will bet on the home team winning with a -1.5 handicap.