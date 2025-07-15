RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025

Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025

Luis Torres
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction
Sporting CP
16 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International,
Celtic
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
Odds: 1.7
On July 16, 2025, a friendly match will see Portuguese side Sporting take on Scottish giants Celtic. Let’s break down the prospects for a high-scoring clash between these two teams.

Sporting

Sporting are coming off a stellar season, clinching their second consecutive league title. The Lions battled Benfica for the trophy right to the wire, but secured first place with a game to spare and, after a five-year wait, lifted the Portuguese Cup by defeating that same Benfica in the final. With the domestic double in their pocket, Sporting enter preseason in prime shape — they are unbeaten in their last 18 matches across all competitions. Their last defeat dates back to February, when they lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.

Sporting and Celtic have met just five times — four official fixtures and one friendly. The competitive encounters took place in 1983 and 1993 in the UEFA Cup, with both clubs claiming two wins each. Their most recent meeting, a 2010 friendly, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Celtic

Celtic continue to dominate Scottish football, having clinched their fourth consecutive league title. Over the past 14 years, only once has the trophy gone to their main rivals, Rangers. However, in the Scottish Cup, Celtic were surprisingly knocked out by Aberdeen, missing out on a third straight Cup triumph.

Preparations for the new season are already underway for Celtic, who have played three friendlies so far. The Hoops claimed victories over Queen’s Park (1-0) and Ireland’s Cork City (2-1), but suffered a 2-3 defeat to Portuguese side Estrela Amadora in their most recent outing. Up next, Celtic face three more stern tests — against Sporting, Newcastle, and Ajax — all crucial fixtures in their preseason build-up.

Probable line-ups

  • Sporting: Silva, Inácio, St. Juste, Quaresma, Debast, Ugarte, Gonçalves, Morita, Araujo, Trincão, Harder.
  • Celtic: Sinisalo, Donovan, Engels, Kenny, McGregor, McCowan, Murray, Summers, Trusty, Forrest, Inamura.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Sporting are unbeaten in their last 18 matches.
  • Celtic have avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 games.
  • The two sides have met 5 times: in 4 official matches, each team has 2 wins, while the lone friendly ended 1-1.

Sporting vs Celtic match prediction

Celtic have already begun their preseason and have several friendlies under their belt, so they arrive in better match shape. Sporting, on the other hand, have yet to take the field after the summer break — this will be their first test ahead of the new campaign. Given the difference in readiness and the attacking nature of both teams, expect an open and entertaining match with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score, odds 1.7.

