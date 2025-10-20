Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 22, 2025, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Sporting Lisbon will host Marseille. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bets for this matchup.

Sporting

Sporting Lisbon enters this match in a slight dip in form. The team has failed to win in their last three games, starting with a 1–2 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League, followed by a 1–1 draw against Braga in Liga Portugal, and only extra-time victory over Paços de Ferreira in the Portuguese Cup.

Despite this recent slump, Sporting began the season very confidently. After losing the Super Cup to Benfica, the team went on an impressive run, winning seven of their next eight matches and losing only once to Porto. In Liga Portugal, Sporting currently sits in 2nd place after 8 rounds with 19 points. Their attacking form is remarkable, having scored 20 goals, the best tally in the league at this stage of the season.

Home form is also strong. In five matches at Estádio José Alvalade, Sporting recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss. Currently, the team is on a three-match unbeaten streak at home.

Regarding head-to-head meetings against Marseille at home, Sporting has unpleasant memories. Their last meeting in Lisboa was in the 2022 Champions League group stage and ended in a 0–2 defeat.

Marseille

Marseille approaches this match in incredible form. After a 1–2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, the team responded with an impressive five-game winning streak. In their last five matches across all competitions, Marseille kept three clean sheets. In their most recent outing, they thrashed Gavre 6–2, with Mason Greenwood scoring four goals.

In Ligue 1, Marseille currently leads the table with 18 points from 8 matches. The team boasts the best attacking form in the league, having scored 21 goals, as well as the best defensive record, conceding just 7 goals.

In the Champions League, Marseille started with a defeat to Real Madrid in the opening round but bounced back confidently with a 4–0 home win over Ajax in the second round.

Away from home, Marseille’s form has been more inconsistent. In their last five away matches across all competitions, the team lost three times but won the last two.

Regarding head-to-head meetings with Sporting Lisbon, the teams met each other 4 times, 2 of which were friendly matches. In the two official Champions League group stage games in 2022, Marseille won both matches, with an aggregate score of 6–1.

Probable Lineups

Sporting: Silva, Vagiannidis, Inacio, Debast, Araujo, Hjulmand, Morita, Quenda, Goncalves, Suarez, Trincao

Silva, Vagiannidis, Inacio, Debast, Araujo, Hjulmand, Morita, Quenda, Goncalves, Suarez, Trincao Marseille: Rulli, Pavard, Aguerd, Balerdi, Emerson, O’Riley, Hojbjerg, Greenwood, Gomes, Aubameyang, Paixao

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Sporting have won or drawn 6 of their last 7 matches.

In 7 of Sporting’s last 9 matches, both teams scored.

Marseille have won 6 of their last 7 matches.

Six of Marseille’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Marseille have won 3 of their last 4 head-to-head meetings.

In 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings, both teams scored.

Sporting — Marseille Prediction

We have a very interesting match ahead, as Sporting, despite a slight dip in form over their last three games, remain strong at home and showed confidence at the start of the season. Marseille, on the other hand, are currently in excellent form. The French side have recorded five consecutive victories across competitions, including a 6–2 win last weekend. Both teams are in good attacking shape, and we can expect an open, entertaining game with chances on both ends. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.58.