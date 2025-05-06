RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025

Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Sporting Cristal Sporting Cristal
Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 22:00 Sporting Cristal - Bolivar
-
- : -
International,
Bolivar Bolivar
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the highlight matches of the fourth round in the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place on Thursday, May 8, in Lima, where Sporting Cristal will host Bolivian side Bolivar at the Estadio Nacional. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, which looks like a solid pick for success.

Match preview

The Peruvian giants head into this contest as if walking through a minefield—there’s simply no room for error. Sporting Cristal have already dropped points in their first three group stage fixtures, earning just one point while conceding a worrying eight goals. True, in round three, Los Celestes clawed out a 2-2 draw away to Cerro Porteño in Asunción, salvaging a crucial equalizer deep in stoppage time. But prior to that, they suffered a 2-3 home defeat to Palmeiras and crashed 0-3 away in La Paz against Bolivar.

On the domestic front, Sporting’s situation is equally unstable. In their most recent league match, they edged Juan Pablo II 3-2, but that win was not enough to lift them above ninth in the standings. The gap to leaders Universitario is considerable, and their inconsistent results hint at deep-rooted issues. Nevertheless, home advantage and the motivation to save their continental campaign could prove decisive in this encounter.

Bolivar are one of those teams that truly come alive only in the rarefied air of La Paz. At 3,600 meters above sea level, they made light work of Sporting (3-0) and pushed Palmeiras to the limit, losing only 2-3 in a fierce tussle. But away from home, things get tricky for the Bolivians—their defense faltered in the visit to Cerro Porteño, resulting in a hard-fought 2-4 defeat. Now, the Academics are hitting the road again, heading into an environment that’s anything but thin-aired and onto a pitch that’s not their own.

Back home, though, Paulo Autuori’s side look supremely confident: in their last Bolivian league outing, Bolivar demolished Academia Balompié 3-0, extending their dominance in the domestic championship. That was their second consecutive emphatic victory, so morale is high. Bolivar have the attacking resources to chase victory even away from home, but much will depend on how well they adapt to challenging conditions and avoid defensive lapses.

Probable lineups

  • Sporting Cristal: Enriquez, Pasquini, Toranza, Romero, Massoni, Castro, Pretel, Tavara, Gonzalez, Avila, Cauteruccio
  • Bolivar: Lanziolotta, Sagredo, Sagredo, Torrén, Rocha, Vaca, Justiniano, Mateus, Rodriguez, Gomez, Melgar

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Prior to this season, the teams met in 2006, with Sporting Cristal coming out on top in both encounters
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in 15 consecutive Bolivar matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" market has hit in 7 out of the last 10 games involving Sporting Cristal

Prediction

This match is a true crossroads for both teams: defeat will end one side’s hopes of reaching the playoffs. In this scenario, the best value looks to be the "Over 2.5 goals" bet at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 2 Indiana Pacers Recommended 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Bet now 22Bet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Recommended 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.92 Golden State Warriors Bet now Betwinner
San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Club Atletico Penarol prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 San Antonio Bulo Bulo Odds: 1.82 Club Atletico Penarol Bet now 22Bet
FBC Melgar vs Lanus prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 FBC Melgar Odds: 1.65 Lanus Recommended Melbet
Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction WTA Rome Masters 07 may 2025, 05:00 Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025 Sara Errani Odds: 1.84 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction ASEAN Club Championship 07 may 2025, 06:00 Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Pathum United Odds: 1.59 Buriram United Bet now 1Win
El Gouna FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 07 may 2025, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.68 Modern Sport FC Recommended 1Win
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 may 2025, 12:25 Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.81 Al-Taawoun Bet now 1Win
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 07 may 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.74 Arsenal Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Racing Club
1
34’
Carabobo FC 0 - 1 Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
0
Botafogo RJ
1
33’
Alianza Lima 0 - 0 Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
0
Sao Paulo
0
34’
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo 07 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:15 Brian Fernández Signs With Talleres as He Aims for Another Comeback in Argentina Football news Today, 18:12 Enyimba vs Kwara: Can Enyimba break into the top three? Football news Today, 18:07 Ikorodu City vs Bayelsa United: Can Ikorodu City hold on to fourth place? Football news Today, 18:01 Yann Sommer is the player of the day in the UEFA Champions League according to Dailysports Football news Today, 17:50 San Lorenzo Sanctioned by AFA After Explosive Incident Against Rosario Central Football news Today, 17:39 UEFA Champions League Final 2025: Venue, date and potential participants Football news Today, 17:25 Echeverri Reflects on Guardiola’s Style and Adjusting to Life at Manchester City Football news Today, 17:07 Raphinha matches Ronaldo's single-season Champions League goal involvement record Football news Today, 17:00 River Boosted by Defensive Reinforcements Ahead of Libertadores Clash in Guayaquil Football news Today, 16:58 Legal Hurdle Threatens Ayrton Costa’s Club World Cup Hopes With Boca
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores