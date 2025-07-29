RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Photo: https://x.com/BVB/Author unknownn
Sportfreunde Siegen
Sportfreunde Siegen Sportfreunde Siegen Schedule Sportfreunde Siegen Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
30 july 2025, 12:30
- : -
International,
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Review Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.47
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 30, 2025, as part of their pre-season preparations, two German clubs—Sportfreunde Siegen and Borussia Dortmund—will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on team scoring in this encounter.

Sportfreunde Siegen

Siegen were last season's champions of the Oberliga Westfalen. The team delivered an outstanding campaign, finishing top of the table with a comfortable margin over their nearest rivals, thus securing promotion. The new season has already kicked off for the club in the Regionalliga West, where they started strong with a commanding 3-0 win over Rödinghausen, demonstrating their readiness to compete at a higher level.

Between the end of last season and the start of the new one, Siegen managed to play two friendlies: they narrowly defeated Kickers Offenbach 1-0 and thrashed Gießen 4-1. As a result, the team extended their unbeaten run to 24 consecutive matches. Siegen's last defeat came back in January—in a friendly—and since then, they've been displaying consistently confident football.

The clash against Borussia Dortmund will not only be a chance for Siegen to test themselves against a Bundesliga side but also an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage. The last time Siegen and Borussia met was in a friendly back in 2011—Dortmund took the win 2-1. Much has changed since then, but the hosts' attitude remains the same: challenge the giant and make their mark as a mature, ambitious team.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund had a somewhat inconsistent yet ultimately successful season. In the Bundesliga, they spent much of the campaign outside the Champions League places, only to surge late and overtake Freiburg, finishing fourth and securing a ticket to next season’s Champions League.

On the European stage, Dortmund reached the Champions League quarterfinals, where they fell to Barcelona over two legs. After the domestic season ended, Borussia quickly headed off to the Club World Cup, where they performed admirably: two wins and a draw in the group stage, a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the round of 16, and then a 3-2 quarterfinal exit against Real Madrid.

After a packed calendar, the squad had a brief rest and is now returning to pre-season training. Borussia’s summer schedule includes three friendlies: a warm-up against Siegen, followed by matches against Lille and Juventus. After that, the official campaign begins—with a cup tie against Rot-Weiss Essen, then an away Bundesliga opener against St. Pauli.

Probable line-ups

  • Sportfreunde Siegen: Ospelt, Kammerbauer, Santo, Kader, Cury, Hodroj, Ticha, Willms, Brock, Meyer, Saghiri.
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Süle, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Gross, Svensson, Brandt, Adeyemi, Guirassy.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Siegen have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 3 of Siegen’s last 4 games featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Borussia Dortmund have won 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • 13 of Dortmund’s last 15 games produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 3 of Dortmund’s last 4 matches.

Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund match prediction

This showdown between Siegen and Borussia Dortmund is a classic pre-season friendly where both sides are expected to play with freedom. Siegen have nothing to lose—this is a golden opportunity to test themselves against a top team, and they’ll no doubt play with enthusiasm and enjoyment. For Dortmund, the focus is more serious—shaking off the off-season rust and building up fitness ahead of the campaign. The visitors’ class is undeniable, and matches like these often deliver plenty of action. Expect open football and goals at both ends. My pick for this match: total over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.47.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.47
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended 1xBet
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Toluca Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.68 Leon Bet now Melbet
Louisville City FC vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Louisville City FC Odds: 1.7 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Melbet
New York City FC vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.85 Puebla Bet now 1xBet
Tigres vs Houston Dynamo FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 21:00 UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Tigres Odds: 1.77 Houston Dynamo FC Bet now Melbet
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.65 Lyon Recommended 1xBet
Monaco vs Torino prediction Club friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.57 Strasbourg Bet now Melbet
Qarabag FK vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 12:00 Qarabag vs Shelbourne: Does Shelbourne have a chance for an incredible comeback? Qarabag FK Odds: 1.7 Shelbourne Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:15 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 13:00 Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.73 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
FC Differdange 03 0 - 0 TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
0
TNS
0
47’
Drita 0 - 1 FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
0
FC Copenhagen
1
45’ + 5
Dynamo Kyiv 2 - 0 Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
2
Hamrun Spartans
0
48’
Barnet 0 - 1 Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
0
Newport
1
37’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 0 - 0 Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
0
Olimpija Ljubljana
0
37’
Zrinjski Mostar 0 - 0 Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
0
Slovan Bratislava
0
7’
FK Crvena Zvezda 0 - 0 Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
0
Lincoln Red Imps FC
0
7’
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:58 PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect? Football news Today, 14:34 Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return Football news Today, 14:20 "Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada Football news Today, 13:55 Relebohile Mofokeng receives individual award from the PSL Football news Today, 13:38 Real Madrid officially unveils Kylian Mbappé's new squad number Football news Today, 13:23 Orlando Pirates lose interest in striker Adama Coulibaly Football news Today, 12:55 Reward for outstanding play. Chelsea plans to continue partnership with Cucurella Football news Today, 12:38 A rare occurrence: Team lines up for UEFA Champions League qualifier with only one goalkeeper in the squad Football news Today, 11:53 AmaZulu officially unveil four new signings Biathlon News Today, 11:29 There are currently no signs of life. Former German biathlete involved in mountain accident
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores