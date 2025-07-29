Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.47 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 30, 2025, as part of their pre-season preparations, two German clubs—Sportfreunde Siegen and Borussia Dortmund—will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on team scoring in this encounter.

Sportfreunde Siegen

Siegen were last season's champions of the Oberliga Westfalen. The team delivered an outstanding campaign, finishing top of the table with a comfortable margin over their nearest rivals, thus securing promotion. The new season has already kicked off for the club in the Regionalliga West, where they started strong with a commanding 3-0 win over Rödinghausen, demonstrating their readiness to compete at a higher level.

Between the end of last season and the start of the new one, Siegen managed to play two friendlies: they narrowly defeated Kickers Offenbach 1-0 and thrashed Gießen 4-1. As a result, the team extended their unbeaten run to 24 consecutive matches. Siegen's last defeat came back in January—in a friendly—and since then, they've been displaying consistently confident football.

The clash against Borussia Dortmund will not only be a chance for Siegen to test themselves against a Bundesliga side but also an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage. The last time Siegen and Borussia met was in a friendly back in 2011—Dortmund took the win 2-1. Much has changed since then, but the hosts' attitude remains the same: challenge the giant and make their mark as a mature, ambitious team.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund had a somewhat inconsistent yet ultimately successful season. In the Bundesliga, they spent much of the campaign outside the Champions League places, only to surge late and overtake Freiburg, finishing fourth and securing a ticket to next season’s Champions League.

On the European stage, Dortmund reached the Champions League quarterfinals, where they fell to Barcelona over two legs. After the domestic season ended, Borussia quickly headed off to the Club World Cup, where they performed admirably: two wins and a draw in the group stage, a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in the round of 16, and then a 3-2 quarterfinal exit against Real Madrid.

After a packed calendar, the squad had a brief rest and is now returning to pre-season training. Borussia’s summer schedule includes three friendlies: a warm-up against Siegen, followed by matches against Lille and Juventus. After that, the official campaign begins—with a cup tie against Rot-Weiss Essen, then an away Bundesliga opener against St. Pauli.

Probable line-ups

Sportfreunde Siegen: Ospelt, Kammerbauer, Santo, Kader, Cury, Hodroj, Ticha, Willms, Brock, Meyer, Saghiri.

Key facts and head-to-head

Siegen have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

3 of Siegen’s last 4 games featured over 2.5 goals.

Borussia Dortmund have won 9 of their last 11 matches.

13 of Dortmund’s last 15 games produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 3 of Dortmund’s last 4 matches.

Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund match prediction

This showdown between Siegen and Borussia Dortmund is a classic pre-season friendly where both sides are expected to play with freedom. Siegen have nothing to lose—this is a golden opportunity to test themselves against a top team, and they’ll no doubt play with enthusiasm and enjoyment. For Dortmund, the focus is more serious—shaking off the off-season rust and building up fitness ahead of the campaign. The visitors’ class is undeniable, and matches like these often deliver plenty of action. Expect open football and goals at both ends. My pick for this match: total over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.47.