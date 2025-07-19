RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sport Recife vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025

Sport Recife vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Sport Recife vs Botafogo RJ prediction Photo: https://x.com/Botafogo/Author unknownn
Sport Recife
20 july 2025, 16:30
- : -
Brazil,
Botafogo RJ
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On July 20, 2025, the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship will feature a clash where Sport Recife will host Botafogo on their home turf. Kickoff is scheduled for 22:30 Central European Time. Let's take a look at the best bet for the winner of this matchup.

Sport Recife

Sport Recife is enduring an extremely tough period. The team is still struggling to adapt to the level of Brazil's Serie A and looks like a clear outsider in the championship. This season, the club has yet to win a single match: just 3 points from several draws and a staggering 20 goals conceded with only 5 scored. Sport Recife sits rock-bottom in 20th place and can't snap a winless streak that has now stretched to 15 matches across all competitions.

The team has performed particularly poorly in recent rounds, losing 0-1 to Mirassol and 0-2 to Juventude. Their attacking woes are glaring: in five of their last six games, they have failed to find the net at all.

The head-to-head history with Botafogo is equally discouraging for Recife fans. At home, the team hasn't beaten this opponent in five straight matches—three draws and two losses. The last time Sport Recife defeated Botafogo was way back in 2014.

Botafogo

After a strong showing at the Club World Cup, where Botafogo reached the round of 16 before falling to fellow Brazilian side Palmeiras in a derby, the team has returned to domestic action and already played two league matches. First, they earned a confident 2-0 away win over Vasco da Gama, followed by a goalless home draw with Vitoria.

Currently, Botafogo sits sixth in the league table with 22 points, trailing leaders Cruzeiro by eight. The team also boasts the league’s best defense, having conceded just seven goals.

Beyond the league, Botafogo has been solid on other fronts as well. In the Copa do Brasil, the club advanced to the round of 16, where they’ll face Bragantino. They also successfully navigated the Copa Libertadores group stage and will meet Ecuadorian side LDU Quito in the round of 16.

As for head-to-heads with Sport Recife, the advantage clearly lies with Botafogo: six wins, three draws, and just one defeat in the last ten meetings. Notably, that lone loss came in their most recent encounter, when Botafogo lost 0-1 at home.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Sport Recife has failed to win 16 of their last 17 matches.
  • Sport Recife’s last 5 games have all had under 2.5 goals.
  • Botafogo is unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Botafogo is unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-head encounters have featured under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Sport Recife: Gabriel, Karius, Chico, Thyere, Mateus, Ze Lucas, Oliveira, Riviera, Barletta, Paciencia, Lima.
  • Botafogo: John, Telles, Barbosa, Caio, Vitinho, Allan, Marlon, Montoro, Savarino, Artur, Artur Cabral.

Sport Recife vs Botafogo match prediction

Botafogo’s form and current run of results are far superior to a Sport Recife side mired in a deep crisis, winless in 15 straight matches. Botafogo, in contrast, are consistently picking up points, performing strongly in the league and other competitions, and boast one of the best defenses in the division. Given the gulf in class and form, it’s logical to expect a Botafogo victory—even away from home. My pick for this match: Botafogo to win at odds of 2.19.

