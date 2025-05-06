RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie B Italy Spezia vs Cremonese prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Spezia vs Cremonese prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Spezia vs Cremonese prediction Photo: https://cremonasport.it/ Author unknown
Spezia Spezia
Serie B Italy 09 may 2025, 14:30 Spezia - Cremonese
-
- : -
Italy, La Spezia, Stadio Alberto Picco
Cremonese Cremonese
Prediction on game Cremonese wont lose

Odds: 1.666
Odds: 1.666
On May 9th at the "Alberto Picco" stadium, the 38th round of Italy's Serie B will see Spezia take on Cremonese. For this clash, I'm offering a bet on goals / cards / winner.

Spezia

The team can be proud of its championship title, but that was secured back in 1944 and is not officially recognized by everyone—at that time, football was far from a priority for many in Italy. It's telling that they only made their "standard" Serie A debut in 2020. And, surprising everyone, the newcomers managed to stay at that level for three seasons. In fact, they were only relegated because they lost a survival playoff, ultimately surrendering 17th place to Verona.

At a lower tier, the club disappointed last season, finishing just fifteenth. However, in the current campaign, they held on among the leaders for a long time. The problem is, they lost form at the crucial final stretch. Since mid-February, they've only beaten Pisa and Sampdoria, so any hope for a direct promotion to Serie A has faded. Even after a win over Salernitana, they fell to Reggiana.

Cremonese

The club left Serie A alongside their upcoming opponent in 2023. Only, their stay in the top flight was brief—just a single season. That was their only such experience since the mid-1990s. There were, in fact, chances to bounce straight back to the top tier. But they finished only fourth in the regular season and failed to deliver in the playoffs.

Now, the team is gearing up for another shot. Under Giovanni Stroppa, they've picked up momentum this spring, piecing together an impressive unbeaten run. That streak continued against Sampdoria and Sassuolo, although both matches ended in draws.

Match facts

  • Spezia have won two of their last seven matches
  • On average, Spezia score 1.5 goals and concede 0.81 goals per match
  • Cremonese have won four of their last eight games

H2H

Cremonese had a run of three straight head-to-head victories. But in September, they had to settle for a draw at home.

Spezia vs Cremonese prediction

The bookmakers are favoring the hosts. But against this opponent, the visitors have a real chance to extend their unbeaten streak (odds – 1.666).

