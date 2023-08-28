RU RU NG NG
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague
Europa League 31 aug 2023, 13:00 Sparta Prague - Dinamo Zagreb
-
- : -
International, Prague, epet Arena
Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb
Review Н2Н Playoff Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95

On August 31, epet ARENA (Prague) will host the second leg of the decisive stage of the Europa League Qualification, in which Sparta Prague will compete with Dinamo Zagreb. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Sparta Prague


The club holds the national record for the biggest number of the league titles. There will be an anniversary of the first such success in three years, but even before that “the Irons” have been the best both in their native city and in the country, in fact, it can be said about the club from the moment it was founded. Still, the team was rejected for the second roles in recent years, so, it took the first set of gold medals after 2014 in the spring. At the same time, Brian Priske’s wards went to the Champions League qualification. There, they were “hurt” by the very first opponent – they did not lose to Copenhagen either on the away match (0-0) or at the home arena (a 3-3 draw after extra time), but the team was worse in the penalties. And, then, little sufficient happened in Croatia – it opened the score due to Krejčí’s penalty kick, but that battle ended in a 1-3 defeat.

Dinamo Zagreb


The team has no less long and no less glorious history than its opponent from the Czech Republic. Still, it is reasonable to mention that it just did not lose its dominance at the inner arena and, taking into account the recent years, it lost the opportunity to take the championship title only in 2017. As for the European competition, “the Blues” were quite successful. Still, it does not work this time – the Champions League qualification turned into a scandalous, even bloody event (the first match was postponed due to a showdown between the fans and the victims) with relegation from the first opponent, AEK from Greece. On the other hand, all the anger was vented on the Czech team, which turned up under a “hot hand”, a week ago, and it also managed to open the score. The final 3-1 result was achieved in favour of Sergej Jakirovic’s wards already in the 61st minute of the game (by the way, the specialist made his debut in that match as a coach of the club from the capital of Croatia – he was lured away from Rijeka).

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the times before the current confrontation, the clubs played only in 2008, back in the UEFA Cup. Then they exchanged the draws: a 0-0 score in Zagreb and a 3-3 result in Prague.

Predictions


Bookmakers are waiting for, if not revenge, then the victory of the Czech club. Still, one thing can be said for sure: the battle will be spectacular; we bet on “total over: 2.5” (odd: 1.95).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.95

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
