Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025

One of the clashes in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, where Georgian side Spaeri will host Austria Vienna. I'm backing a bet on goals in this fixture, taking into account the character and motivation of both teams after the first leg.

Match preview

For the modest club from Georgia’s second division, simply qualifying for European competition is already a huge achievement. The first leg against Austria Vienna highlighted a significant class gap: Spaeri lost 0-2 and barely threatened the opponent's goal. Lack of experience and a weak attack make a comeback virtually impossible.

Nevertheless, on home soil, Spaeri will try to put in a respectable performance. They have the support of the stands and no pressure—they’ve already exceeded expectations. But even at their own ground, the team rarely produces attacking football: they’ve scored just once in their last six matches.

The Austrians started their European campaign confidently, securing a comfortable win in the first leg thanks to an early goal and a converted penalty. The team controlled the game and could have scored more, but chose to play pragmatically. This allows them to approach the second match calmly, without forcing the pace.

Although Austria Vienna were sensationally knocked out of the Austrian Cup by a third-tier club over the weekend, this is unlikely to affect their overall level of play. Against a side like Spaeri, the "Violets" retain a clear advantage in class and experience and will probably opt for a cautious approach, minimizing risks.

Probable lineups

Spaeri : Putkaradze, Barabadze, Bunturi, Gegiadze, Kenchadze, Maisuradze, Matenzhva, Samkharadze, Tsetskhladze, Tsurtsumia, Poniava

: Putkaradze, Barabadze, Bunturi, Gegiadze, Kenchadze, Maisuradze, Matenzhva, Samkharadze, Tsetskhladze, Tsurtsumia, Poniava Austria Vienna: Sahin-Radlinger, Fitz, Guenush, Lee Kang Hee, Plavotic, Botic, Dragovic, Malone, Ranftl, Sarkaria, Fischer

Match facts and head-to-head

Austria Vienna won the first leg 2-0.

Spaeri have failed to score in four of their last five matches.

All of Spaeri’s last six matches have seen under 3.5 total goals.

Prediction

Given Austria Vienna’s comfortable advantage and Spaeri’s very modest attacking record, this match is unlikely to be high-scoring. The visitors are expected to focus on protecting their lead, while the hosts will cautiously search for a chance. The optimal bet appears to be under 3.5 total goals.