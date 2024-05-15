RU RU
Southampton vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Southampton vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

David Flower
Southampton vs West Bromwich prediction
Southampton Southampton
Championship England 17 may 2024, 15:00 Southampton - West Bromwich
-
- : -
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
West Bromwich West Bromwich
Prediction on game Win Southampton
Odds: 1.86
The forthcoming semifinal match of the Championship playoff stage will take place on Friday at "St. Merris Stadium", where the local Southampton will host West Bromwich Albion. The initial encounter between these sides at Albion's grounds concluded in a goalless draw. Whose fortune will smile upon them in this return bout? We offer a forecast for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Southampton

The "Saints" have battled throughout the season for direct promotion to the Premier League. However, towards the end, Southampton endured an unfortunate streak of three consecutive defeats, ultimately dashing their hopes of elevation without the playoff stage. Southampton finished fourth, trailing the leader, Leicester, by 10 points. In their last five regular season matches, the "Saints" suffered three losses but secured victories against Preston and Leeds. Regarding their home statistics, Southampton recorded 15 victories and five losses in 23 matches.

West Bromwich Albion

The "Throstles" also failed to impress towards the end of the season, finishing fifth in the Championship table. West Bromwich lagged a significant 22 points behind the top position. In the final round, West Bromwich secured a 3-0 home victory against Preston. Prior to that, Carlos Corberan's team suffered defeats against Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester, and Sunderland. Concerning their away statistics, the "Throstles" managed only six victories in 23 matches, suffering nine defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, Southampton has defeated the "Throstles" twice in Championship fixtures – 2-1 at home and 2-0 away.
  • Only one of the last five matches saw a bet on "Both Teams to Score" come to fruition.
  • Southampton has emerged victorious against the "Throstles" in their last three home encounters.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor the home side in this confrontation, pricing Southampton's victory at 1.86. The home record of the "Saints" against this opponent is exceptional, thus our wager is on "Southampton to Win".

Sport Predictions
