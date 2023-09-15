Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.1 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 15, in the match of the sixth round of the English Championship, Southampton will host Leicester City. The teams are fighting for promotion and the meeting will be very important.

Southampton

After a brisk start, the “saints” slowed down a bit and fell out of the top six of the standings. Southampton are currently in seventh place with 10 points.

In five rounds, Southampton won three times, drew once and lost only once. The only defeat came in the last round, where the “saints” lost in disgrace away to Sunderland, dropping several positions in the standings.

Despite the failure in the last round, the team remains one of the brightest contenders for returning to the elite of English football.

Leicester City

The Foxes played against Southampton last season in the Premier League, and now they meet in the second division. After five rounds, Leicester looks very solid, having won four games and lost only once.

Now the team is in third place in the standings with 12 points. In five matches, the “Foxes” were not very productive and scored seven goals in total, while conceding only three goals.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Interestingly, last season while playing in the Premier League, Leicester lost to Southampton twice during the season. First there was a home defeat with a score of 1:2, after which the “saints” won at home with a score of 1:0.

It seems to me that the guests should not lose in this match. I will bet on Leicester to win with a handicap of 0 with odds of 2.1.