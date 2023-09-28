RU RU NG NG
Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Oliver White
Championship England 30 sep 2023, 07:30 Southampton - Leeds
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
In the framework of the ninth round of the English Championships Southampton will host Leeds at home. The match will take place at the St. Mary's Stadium on 30 September. The meeting is scheduled to kick off at 13:30 CET.

Southampton

"Saints" last season failed in the Premier League of England and left this division. The club is unambiguously determined to return to the elite straight away, but it's not all that easy so far.

After a good start, where the team took 10 points in the first four matches, Southampton had a game crisis. The club has literally fallen apart in recent matches, and the series of defeats is already four games. There is still plenty of time to improve the situation, and from the sixth place, giving the right to play in the play-offs for promotion, the gap is only three points.

In any case, to continue the fight for promotion to the Premier League, the "saints" must get out of this hole as soon as possible.

Leeds

Last season, Leeds were relegated from the Premier League along with Southampton and Leicester. Probably, it is not worth saying that the team is also planning an early return to the elite.

It has to be said that things are really going well so far. Daniel Farke's team lost only one match (1:0 to Birmingham) and is on the sixth line in the table. In attack, the Dutch forward Joel Piru, who was bought from Swansea in the summer for 14 million, shows himself well. The striker has managed to score 4 goals in 5 matches in the Championship this season.

In general, Leeds look quite confident in the matches of the Championship, and I think they will claim promotion.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Southampton lost 4 matches in a row, the total score is 2:10.

Leeds do not know defeat in regulation time already in 7 consecutive matches this season.

In the last 10 face-to-face duels, the teams won four victories each, and two more matches ended in a draw.

Prediction

Given the critical game form of Southampton, I will assume that the guests will have more chances to win. My bet is a Leeds win with a handicap of 0.

