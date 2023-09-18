RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023

Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023
Southampton Southampton
Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Southampton - Ipswich
-
- : -
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
Ipswich Ipswich
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Southampton will host Ipswich Town at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 19 September. The meeting will take place within the seventh round of the English Championship. The starting whistle will be blown at 20:45 CET.

Southampton

The Saints, after the disastrous last championship, when the team confidently finished in last place in the Premier League, cannot yet find their game. The team is shaking great. Southampton has already been eliminated from the League Cup - 1:3 by second-league Gillingham, and in the Championship a good start gave way to terrible results in the last few matches. If three victories (QPR, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2:1 each) and a draw (4:4 with Norwich) at the start gave fans hope of returning to the Premier League, then subsequent humiliating defeats from Leicester and Sunderland (1:4 and 0 :5 respectively) seem to have knocked the team off track.

Ipswich

A club with a rich history (and who in the Championship can’t boast of this?), in the middle of the last century even became the champion of England, and in 1981 won the European trophy - the UEFA Cup.

Ipswich spent last season in League One, the third most important division in the English football league hierarchy. The Tractor Boys confidently secured promotion, taking second place with 98 points.

This season the team looks great and inspires optimism in the hearts of its fans. Only one defeat (3:4 from Leeds) and five wins in the opening six championship games allow Ipswich to share 2-3 places with Leicester. I don’t know if this modest club will be able to compete for promotion, but it will force them to reckon with themselves.

Ipswich have not played in the Premier League since 2002.

The statistics of head-to-head matches

Ipswich boasts a good attack, the team scores on average 2 goals per game. Southampton, on the other hand, conceded 16 goals (the worst defense in the league).

The teams last met in the FA Cup in 2015. Then Southampton turned out to be stronger. The Saints, in principle, have a noticeable advantage over their opponents in recent head-to-head matches, and Ipswich won back in 2007.

Predictions

Don't be fooled by Ipswich's excellent form and Southampton's poor results in recent matches. I think that the Saints fans will not allow the players to simply serve their numbers. Therefore, I’ll risk betting on Southampton to win with a 0 handicap.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 RB Leipzig Recommended Мелбет
Прогноз на матч Милан - Ньюкасл 19 сентября 2023 года Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.71 Newcastle Bet now 1хБет
Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Preston Odds: 1.98 Birmingham Bet now Мелбет
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 2.21 Middlesbrough Recommended Мелбет
Champions League 19 sep 2023, 15:00 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Lazio Odds: 1.84 Atletico Madrid Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:35 Instead of the Inter Miami match. Messi attended his son's training session Football news Today, 06:10 UEFA told when Russia will return to world football Football news Today, 05:54 Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory Football news Today, 03:46 Arsenal are preparing a new contract for an important first-team player Football news Today, 03:38 Mudryk received the worst mark for the match with Bournemouth Football news Today, 03:04 37 different players played for Chelsea in the first team in 2023 Football news Today, 02:30 Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona Football news Today, 02:10 Arteta spoke about Arsenal's toughest victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:55 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad
Sport Predictions
Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023