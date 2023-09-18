Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Southampton will host Ipswich Town at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 19 September. The meeting will take place within the seventh round of the English Championship. The starting whistle will be blown at 20:45 CET.

Southampton

The Saints, after the disastrous last championship, when the team confidently finished in last place in the Premier League, cannot yet find their game. The team is shaking great. Southampton has already been eliminated from the League Cup - 1:3 by second-league Gillingham, and in the Championship a good start gave way to terrible results in the last few matches. If three victories (QPR, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2:1 each) and a draw (4:4 with Norwich) at the start gave fans hope of returning to the Premier League, then subsequent humiliating defeats from Leicester and Sunderland (1:4 and 0 :5 respectively) seem to have knocked the team off track.

Ipswich

A club with a rich history (and who in the Championship can’t boast of this?), in the middle of the last century even became the champion of England, and in 1981 won the European trophy - the UEFA Cup.

Ipswich spent last season in League One, the third most important division in the English football league hierarchy. The Tractor Boys confidently secured promotion, taking second place with 98 points.

This season the team looks great and inspires optimism in the hearts of its fans. Only one defeat (3:4 from Leeds) and five wins in the opening six championship games allow Ipswich to share 2-3 places with Leicester. I don’t know if this modest club will be able to compete for promotion, but it will force them to reckon with themselves.

Ipswich have not played in the Premier League since 2002.

The statistics of head-to-head matches

Ipswich boasts a good attack, the team scores on average 2 goals per game. Southampton, on the other hand, conceded 16 goals (the worst defense in the league).

The teams last met in the FA Cup in 2015. Then Southampton turned out to be stronger. The Saints, in principle, have a noticeable advantage over their opponents in recent head-to-head matches, and Ipswich won back in 2007.

Predictions

Don't be fooled by Ipswich's excellent form and Southampton's poor results in recent matches. I think that the Saints fans will not allow the players to simply serve their numbers. Therefore, I’ll risk betting on Southampton to win with a 0 handicap.