Southampton vs Fulham prediction: can the visitors secure a convincing victory?

Southampton vs Fulham prediction: can the visitors secure a convincing victory?

Kenley Ward
Southampton vs Fulham prediction x.com/FulhamFC
Southampton Southampton
English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Southampton - Fulham
-
- : -
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
Fulham Fulham
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 2.03
On Saturday, April 26, in the 34th round of the English Premier League, Fulham will play at home against Southampton. The match kicks off at 16:00 CET. I suggest betting on the winner with a handicap in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Southampton has not won in 10 consecutive matches.
  • Southampton managed to keep a clean sheet in only 2 matches this season.
  • Fulham has lost 4 of their last 5 matches in all competitions.
  • The match between these teams in the 17th round of the current season ended in a 0-0 draw.

Match preview

Southampton is having the worst season in its history. In 33 rounds, the "Saints" have collected 11 points and have long since lost any chance of staying in the Premier League. If Southampton fails to earn points in the remaining rounds, the team will tie the Premier League record for the fewest points in a season, which belongs to Derby County.

However, in the previous round, Southampton unexpectedly took points from West Ham (1-1). The end of the season is being managed by Simon Rusk, who is the interim head coach. The club previously dismissed Russell Martin and Ivan Juric.

On the other hand, Fulham is having its best season in years. The "Cottagers" are delighting with exciting football under Marco Silva and are currently fighting for a spot in the Conference League from eighth place. Fulham is in ninth position, trailing Bournemouth by just 1 point.

Yet, Fulham's recent results are not as impressive. In the previous round, they conceded late at home to Chelsea and lost 1-2. Before that, there was a loss to Bournemouth 0-1 and a thrilling victory over Liverpool with a score of 3-2. In the last 5 rounds, Marco Silva's team has collected 6 points.

Probable lineups

  • Southampton: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Manning; Fernandes, Dibling; Archer
  • Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Prediction for Southampton vs Fulham

Southampton looks helpless this season, and Fulham will be full of motivation to take three points. I bet on the visitors to win with a -1 handicap.

