On October 1st, at 01:00 Central European Time, the second round of the U-20 World Cup will see South Korea face Paraguay. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.

Match preview

South Korea, the runner-up of the previous U-20 World Cup, kicked off their group stage with a defeat to Ukraine (1-2), who also reached the 2019 final and claimed the trophy. This time, the match followed a familiar script: Ukraine played with greater intensity in the opening half, then managed the game from a comfortable position after the break.

South Korea have now gone five matches without a win, suffering three defeats in friendlies and losing in the Asian Cup play-offs to Saudi Arabia (0-0 in regular time, lost on penalties). It might be time for a shake-up within the squad.

Paraguay entered the World Cup group stage after a winless run in friendlies (three draws and two losses). In their opening match, they edged out Panama’s U-20s: after conceding first, Paraguay took the lead in the 62nd minute, only for Panama to equalize in the 76th. The decisive moment came when Fleitas netted the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Paraguayan youngsters played a fast, vertical brand of football, focusing on physical duels and aerial battles. Ultimately, this direct approach paid off handsomely.

Probable lineups

South Korea: Insfran, Caceres, Rodriguez, Balbuena, Maidana, Guinyasu, Jimenez, Aguayo, Amarilla, Gonzalez, Fernandez

Paraguay: Hon, Lee, Ham, Sin, Lim, Choi, Chun, Choi, Paek, Kim H, Kim T

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between these age groups

South Korea are winless in their last five games, losing each one

Paraguay have conceded in six consecutive matches

Prediction

I believe Paraguay have a better shot at a positive result. The South Americans might well play for a draw, which would suit them, but they are also capable of threatening on the counterattack. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Paraguay at 1.65 odds.