RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football South Korea U-20 vs Paraguay U-20: H2H, probable lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025

South Korea U-20 vs Paraguay U-20: H2H, probable lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
South Korea U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction Unknown author
South Korea U20 South Korea U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 2) Today, 19:00
LIVE - 1 : 23
0 : 0
International,
Paraguay U20 Paraguay U20
Review Odds H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 1st, at 01:00 Central European Time, the second round of the U-20 World Cup will see South Korea face Paraguay. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.

See also: Panama U20 vs Ukraine U20 prediction and betting tips 30 September 2025

Match preview

South Korea, the runner-up of the previous U-20 World Cup, kicked off their group stage with a defeat to Ukraine (1-2), who also reached the 2019 final and claimed the trophy. This time, the match followed a familiar script: Ukraine played with greater intensity in the opening half, then managed the game from a comfortable position after the break.

South Korea have now gone five matches without a win, suffering three defeats in friendlies and losing in the Asian Cup play-offs to Saudi Arabia (0-0 in regular time, lost on penalties). It might be time for a shake-up within the squad.

Paraguay entered the World Cup group stage after a winless run in friendlies (three draws and two losses). In their opening match, they edged out Panama’s U-20s: after conceding first, Paraguay took the lead in the 62nd minute, only for Panama to equalize in the 76th. The decisive moment came when Fleitas netted the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Paraguayan youngsters played a fast, vertical brand of football, focusing on physical duels and aerial battles. Ultimately, this direct approach paid off handsomely.

Probable lineups

South Korea: Insfran, Caceres, Rodriguez, Balbuena, Maidana, Guinyasu, Jimenez, Aguayo, Amarilla, Gonzalez, Fernandez
Paraguay: Hon, Lee, Ham, Sin, Lim, Choi, Chun, Choi, Paek, Kim H, Kim T

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these age groups
  • South Korea are winless in their last five games, losing each one
  • Paraguay have conceded in six consecutive matches

Prediction

I believe Paraguay have a better shot at a positive result. The South Americans might well play for a draw, which would suit them, but they are also capable of threatening on the counterattack. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Paraguay at 1.65 odds.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Chicago Fire FC Recommended Mostbet
APR FC vs Pyramids FC prediction CAF Champions League 01 oct 2025, 08:00 APR vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 APR FC Odds: 1.6 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 12:45 Royal Union vs Newcastle: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.72 Newcastle Bet now Melbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 oct 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: Can Kaizer Chiefs secure another victory? Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 2 AmaZulu Recommended 1xBet
Villarreal vs Juventus prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Villarreal vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.65 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao: who will claim victory in the new UEFA Champions League season? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.87 Athletic Club Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Olympiacos: should we expect another confident win from Arsenal? Arsenal Odds: 1.45 Olympiacos Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 01.10.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.72 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Manchester City prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025 Monaco Odds: 1.6 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League 01 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 1, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.6 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Melbet
Spain U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Spain U-20 vs Mexico U-20: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 1, 2025 Spain U20 Odds: 1.75 Mexico U20 Bet now Mostbet
Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction World Cup U-20 01 oct 2025, 16:00 Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 01.10.2025 Italy U20 Odds: 1.7 Cuba U20 Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores