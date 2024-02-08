RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions South East Melbourne vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

South East Melbourne vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
South East Melbourne vs Tasmania JackJumpers prediction
South East Melbourne South East Melbourne
NBL 10 feb 2024, 00:30 South East Melbourne - Tasmania JackJumpers
Melbourne , John Cain Arena
Tasmania JackJumpers Tasmania JackJumpers
Prediction on game W1(+12.5)
Odds: 1.68

In the 19th round of the Australian NBL, there will be a match between South East Melbourne and Tasmania. The meeting will take place on Saturday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 Central European Time.

South East Melbourne

Unlike their neighboring team Melbourne United, South East cannot boast positive results this season. The team is at the bottom of the standings and has no chances of continuing the fight. In 26 matches this season, the club has only managed to win 10 times. The performance cannot be called terrible, but it did not allow them to contend for a playoff spot.

Tasmania JackJumpers

Tasmania looks decent this season, and it can be said with confidence that the team has made it to the playoffs. The main task for the remaining two matches is to maintain the third position. It won't be easy, but it's quite achievable. By the way, there are no theoretical chances left for the JackJumpers to climb to the second place in the standings.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Seven out of ten of South East Melbourne's victories were obtained at their home venue.
  • Tasmania has lost three out of five of their previous away games.
  • The first-round match in Melbourne ended with the hosts' minimal victory — 86:85.

South East Melbourne - Tasmania JackJumpers Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubts about the victory of the guests, however, South East Melbourne performs well at their home venue. Plus, there will be no pressure on the home team's result. I suggest betting on Melbourne's victory with a handicap of +12.5.

Upcoming Predictions
Latest News
Sport Predictions
