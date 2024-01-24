RU RU NG NG KE KE
South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction
South East Melbourne South East Melbourne
NBL 25 jan 2024, 03:30 South East Melbourne - Sydney
Melbourne, John Cain Arena
Sydney Sydney
Prediction on game W2(-12,5)
Odds: 1.99
Odds: 1.99
Australian basketball provides an appealing betting market, both in pre-match and live scenarios. Our experts have prepared their forecast for the clash between South East Melbourne and Sydney as part of the regular championship.

South East Melbourne

This season has been challenging for South East Melbourne, currently occupying the last position in the regular championship with a record of 9 wins and 14 losses. In their recent match, the team faced a significant defeat on the road against New Zealand Breakers, losing 76-105. This defeat marked their fifth consecutive loss, indicating a poor run of form. The team is only two wins behind the playoff zone, but with just five games left in the regular championship, the situation is becoming critical.

Sydney

Sydney is in a better position, holding the fifth spot in the regular championship. The primary goal now is to secure a place in the top six, a challenging task given the intense competition. In their last match, Sydney lost to one of the leaders, Perth, with a score of 98-104. This defeat marked their fourth loss in five games, indicating a less than ideal form. However, even in these losses, the team doesn't appear to be in a hopeless situation.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have only played once this season, where South East Melbourne surprisingly won away with a score of 104-94.

Match Prediction South East Melbourne vs Sydney

Bookmakers consider the visitors as clear favorites, although the form of both teams is not convincing. Expect unpredictable basketball that could end with any outcome. A reasonable bet here seems to be on Sydney's victory with a handicap of -12.5 points, especially considering South East Melbourne's struggles even on their home court.

Prediction on game W2(-12,5)
Odds: 1.99
