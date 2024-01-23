South Africa vs Tunisia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present an exclusive forecast for the South Africa – Tunisia match, set to take place within the framework of the third round of the group stage.

South Africa

The South African national team has experienced mixed fortunes in this tournament. They initially suffered a meaningful 0-2 defeat to Mali, despite having missed an opportunity to open the score towards the end of the first half when a penalty went unconverted. The team, however, redeemed themselves in the clash against Namibia, securing a resounding 4-0 victory. Currently positioned second in the group, the situation is intricate, and to ensure a definite entry into the playoffs, avoiding a loss is preferable.

Tunisia

Initially considered one of the favorites in their quartet, Tunisia now finds itself in a precarious position. After two rounds, the team has only garnered a single point, occupying the bottom spot in the group. They sensationally lost the first match to modest Namibia with a score of 0-1, without deserving a victory. The team's performance in the second match against Mali was unconvincing, but they managed to secure a draw. Only a victory can propel Tunisia into the next stage.

Head-to-Head History

Statistics indicate that the teams have played against each other with varying success, although their last encounter took place in 2008, making the results of those matches less relevant.

Match Prediction South Africa vs Tunisia

Bookmakers slightly favor Tunisia, although South Africans are capable of withstanding such a challenge. Anticipating a challenging match that may not be characterized by an abundance of dangerous moments, the fate of the encounter could be decided by a solitary goal. We find a wager on total goals under 2 to be an intriguing choice.