South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

South Africa and Namibia will meet in the second round of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place on January 21. In the first round, the Namibian team achieved an unexpected victory, while the South African team failed to score points.

South Africa

The South African team was defeated by the Mali team in the first round of the tournament with a score of 0:2. The South Africans looked good in the first half, but in the second they could not cope with the opponent's pressure and conceded two goals.

If the team loses the second match in a row, it will automatically lose its chance to qualify for the playoffs, which will be a huge disappointment for the fans. There are quite well-known football players on this team, but so far they cannot show results.

Namibia

The Namibian team won a sensational victory over the Tunisian team in the first round with a score of 1:0. The Namibians looked stronger than their opponents in the game and deserved the victory. Now they have to prove that victory in the first round was not an accident.

Overall, Namibia looks like a more motivated team. They know they can beat South Africa and go top of the group. At the same time, there are no world-famous stars in the Namibian national team, but overall the team looks very professional.

Prediction for the match South Africa - Namibia

Namibia can beat South Africa and take three points. At the same time, taking a victory from such a modest team is a rather risky step. I suggest betting that less than 2.5 goals will be scored in the match.