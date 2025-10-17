Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.4 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

Amazulu will welcome Durban City to the Princess Magogo Stadium on matchday ten in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, October 18th, 2025. The KZN derby match should be a tight game, with the hosts tipped by bookmakers to win.

AmaZulu Form Analysis

AmaZulu currently sit 9th on the table with 12 points from eight matches, having registered three wins, three draws, and two losses. However, they are winless in their last three outings, with two defeats and a draw. Their most recent setback came just before the international break, with a disappointing Carling Knockout Cup exit at the hands of Magesi. In that match, AmaZulu went 2-0 down in the first half but fought back to level the score in the second half, only to suffer a 3-2 loss due to a late own goal.

Durban City Form Analysis

Durban City have enjoyed an impressive start to life in the top flight following their promotion for the 2024/25 season. Under the guidance of head coach Arthur Zwane, they've built a solid side that is already pushing for a top-three spot. They've been tough to break down, suffering just one league defeat so far. Currently, they sit 4th on the table with 15 points from nine matches, having won four, drawn three, and lost two. Prior to the October international break, Durban City secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Polokwane City in the opening round of the Carling Knockout Cup, with all three of their extra-time goals coming from defender Fezile Gcaba, who netted a remarkable hat-trick.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Durban City claimed a 3-2 victory against Amazulu in their most recent meeting

AmaZulu have won their last 3 home PSL matches.

Durban are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions

Durban are yet to win any of their last PSL away matches

Each of Amazulu's last six matches has produced both teams to score.

Prediction

AmaZulu's defence has struggled in recent weeks, failing to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six matches across all competitions. Given their defensive vulnerabilities and both teams' recent scoring form, it's likely that both sides will find the net, making a "both teams to score" outcome a strong possibility in this match.

