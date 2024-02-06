RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction
Sorana Cirstea Sorana Cirstea
2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea - Maria Sakkari
Abu Dhabi, Zayed Sports City
Maria Sakkari Maria Sakkari
Prediction on game Total over 21
Odds: 1.75
In the second round of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, Sorana Cirstea will face Maria Sakkari. Our site's analysts have compiled a prediction for this match.

Sorana Cirstea

In our previous prediction, we mentioned Cirstea's unfortunate streak of six consecutive losses, which persisted since last year. The Romanian finally managed to break this streak by defeating the formidable Caroline Garcia in a grueling match with scores of 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. While the match demanded considerable effort, Cirstea's victory holds significant psychological weight. It's worth noting that the tennis player currently holds the 26th position in the world rankings and is 33 years old.

Maria Sakkari

The Greek player is well-known in the tennis world and currently ranks as the ninth-best player globally. At 28 years old, Sakkari possesses an impressive physique and is always geared up for victory. She started the season strongly, winning all three matches for her national team in the United Cup, defeating Danielle Seguel, Leylah Fernandez, and Angelique Kerber. However, her journey at the Australian Open was cut short when she lost to Elena Rybakina in the second round with scores of 4-6, 4-6. Thanks to her status as the third seed, Sakkari received a bye in the first round of this tournament.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Cirstea leads in their head-to-head encounters with a score of 2-1, but it's been a while since her last victory. Their most recent meeting, which took place last year, ended in Sakkari's victory with scores of 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
  • Cirstea has won only one out of four matches this year.
  • Sakkari boasts 4 victories in 5 games.

Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari Prediction

Sakkari is considered a slight favorite on paper, but we anticipate an engaging contest between two strong tennis players. The experienced Romanian will be determined to win, even against a top-10 opponent. The match could be prolonged, which is why we find a bet on a total of over 21 games acceptable.

