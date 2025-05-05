RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone?

Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/SmouhaOfficial
Smouha SC Smouha SC
Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha SC - Tala'ea El Gaish
-
- : -
Egypt,
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.54
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On Tuesday, May 6, the fifth round of the Egyptian Premier League Relegation Group will see Smouha take on El-Gaish. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting preview for this encounter.

Smouha vs El-Gaish: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Smouha haven’t won in eight straight matches: two draws and six defeats.
  • El-Gaish are winless in three consecutive games: two draws and a loss.
  • El-Gaish have not won any of their last five away matches.
  • Smouha last won at home two months ago — back in early March.
  • Smouha have the second-worst defense in the Egyptian Premier League, conceding 27 goals.
  • Smouha have lost 33% of their matches without scoring a single goal, while El-Gaish have failed to score in 32% of their losses.
  • Half of the games involving Smouha and El-Gaish see 1.5 goals or more scored.
  • The last head-to-head ended in a goalless draw (0-0). In the previous five meetings, Smouha won twice, El-Gaish once.

Smouha vs El-Gaish: Match preview

Both teams sit in the lower half of the table, competing in the Relegation Group. After 21 matches, Smouha have collected 22 points and are fifth in the group, four points clear of the drop zone.

El-Gaish have the same number of points but edge Smouha on tiebreakers. Moreover, El-Gaish have a game in hand, making them favorites to pull away from the relegation battle. Smouha are in catastrophic form: eight games without a win, six of which ended in defeat. El-Gaish are also winless in their last three — two draws and a loss.

With five rounds remaining in the season, both Smouha and El-Gaish need to pick up points in this match to build a cushion ahead of the final stretch.

Probable lineups

  • Smouha: Soliman, Shousha, Reda, Hakam, Mostafa, Doku Dodo, Faisal, Nady, Khalimo, Hassan, Essam
  • El-Gaish: Masoud, Camacho, Mansour, Hassan Magdy, Samir, Meteb, Shawky, Mohareb, Khawaga, Tarek, Wadi

Prediction

Both teams will be desperate for a win to distance themselves from the relegation zone. However, I don’t expect a high-scoring affair, so my bet is on under 2 total goals at odds of 1.54.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.54
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
National Bank vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.9 Zamalek SC Recommended 1Win
Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Kasimpasa Odds: 1.59 Trabzonspor Bet now 1Win
Castellon vs Sporting Gijon prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Castellon Odds: 1.95 Sporting Gijon Bet now Melbet
Genoa vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.83 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.52 Mallorca Bet now 1Win
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.64 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
AVS Futebol SAD vs Boavista prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? AVS Futebol SAD Odds: 1.64 Boavista Recommended 1Win
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Boston Celtics Odds: 1.66 New York Knicks Bet now 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.95 Denver Nuggets Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 06 may 2025, 13:30 Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.56 Orlando Pirates Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa - : - AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Girona - : - Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:18 Ready to face Arsenal! Ousmane Dembélé returns to full training with PSG Football news Today, 11:12 Bastoni says Inter must triple their efforts to contain Yamal Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballers don sharp suits at end-of-season club party Football news Today, 10:46 Bellingham played a key role in Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer to Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:45 Zamalek Escalates Zizo Dispute: Official Complaint Filed Amid Contract Tensions Football news Today, 10:42 Nabi acknowledges the significance of Duba's absence for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto derby Football news Today, 10:19 Good news for Inter: Lautaro and Pavard ready to play in the return match against Barcelona Football news Today, 10:12 More setbacks for Postecoglou. Maddison to miss the end of the season due to knee injury Lifestyle Today, 10:05 Very tender. Mauro Icardi surprises China Suárez with a romantic gesture Football news Today, 09:42 Unexpected move. Flamengo looking to sign Félix for Club World Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores