Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone?

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.54 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Tuesday, May 6, the fifth round of the Egyptian Premier League Relegation Group will see Smouha take on El-Gaish. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting preview for this encounter.

Smouha vs El-Gaish: Match facts and head-to-head

Smouha haven’t won in eight straight matches: two draws and six defeats.

El-Gaish are winless in three consecutive games: two draws and a loss.

El-Gaish have not won any of their last five away matches.

Smouha last won at home two months ago — back in early March.

Smouha have the second-worst defense in the Egyptian Premier League, conceding 27 goals.

Smouha have lost 33% of their matches without scoring a single goal, while El-Gaish have failed to score in 32% of their losses.

Half of the games involving Smouha and El-Gaish see 1.5 goals or more scored.

The last head-to-head ended in a goalless draw (0-0). In the previous five meetings, Smouha won twice, El-Gaish once.

Smouha vs El-Gaish: Match preview

Both teams sit in the lower half of the table, competing in the Relegation Group. After 21 matches, Smouha have collected 22 points and are fifth in the group, four points clear of the drop zone.

El-Gaish have the same number of points but edge Smouha on tiebreakers. Moreover, El-Gaish have a game in hand, making them favorites to pull away from the relegation battle. Smouha are in catastrophic form: eight games without a win, six of which ended in defeat. El-Gaish are also winless in their last three — two draws and a loss.

With five rounds remaining in the season, both Smouha and El-Gaish need to pick up points in this match to build a cushion ahead of the final stretch.

Probable lineups

Smouha: Soliman, Shousha, Reda, Hakam, Mostafa, Doku Dodo, Faisal, Nady, Khalimo, Hassan, Essam

El-Gaish: Masoud, Camacho, Mansour, Hassan Magdy, Samir, Meteb, Shawky, Mohareb, Khawaga, Tarek, Wadi

Prediction

Both teams will be desperate for a win to distance themselves from the relegation zone. However, I don’t expect a high-scoring affair, so my bet is on under 2 total goals at odds of 1.54.