Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Slovenia vs Sweden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 5, 2025

Slovenia vs Sweden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 5, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Slovenia vs Sweden prediction Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
05 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
Slovenia will host Sweden in a World Cup qualifier on September 5, 2025 at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Slovenia are unbeaten in their last five matches: three wins and two draws.

  • Sweden have won nine of their last ten matches.

  • This will be the opening match of Group B.

  • These teams have faced each other four times: Sweden have won twice, with two draws.

  • The overall head-to-head score stands at 4:1 in Sweden's favor.

Match preview:

This fixture is a crucial early test for both sides: Slovenia will aim to excite their home crowd and secure their first points on home soil, while Sweden are determined to start strong and stake their claim for direct qualification to the World Cup.

Slovenia have shown solid defensive form in recent matches, but their main weakness remains converting chances into goals. Sweden, on the other hand, rely on their attacking leaders and the experience of their veterans, making the Scandinavians a constant threat on the counterattack.

Head-to-head history favors Sweden: in their last four meetings, Sweden have won twice, with the other two games ending in draws.

Probable line-ups:

  • Slovenia: Oblak, Korničnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janža, Petrovic, Zabukovnik, Stojanović, Lovrić, Verbič, Kramer.
  • Sweden: Johansson, Ekdal, Gin, Svensson, Berngardsson, Larsson, Ayari, Jonsson-Saletros, Sema, Nygren, Isak.

Slovenia vs Sweden match prediction:

Match prediction: Taking into account the attacking potential of both sides and recent head-to-head statistics, it's likely this game won't be short on goals. Sweden are traditionally aggressive going forward, while Slovenia have shown they can score at home even against tough opponents. We expect the total goals to be over 1.5 — both teams have every chance to find the net at least once, and overall scoring should surpass 1.5 goals.

My prediction: total goals over 1.5 (odds 1.57).

