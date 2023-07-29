Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 1, Tehelné pole (Bratislava) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Slovan Bratislava will compete with Zrinjski. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Slovan Bratislava



The club has known different times in its long history. There were also successes, among which it is reasonable to mention the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup trophy, and the periods of serious decline. Nowadays, “the Sky Blues” are at the peak. They have become the champions of the country for the fifth time in a row. Moreover, they even managed to reach the play-offs of the Conference League by winning their group in the previous season. However, the team flew out of the Champions League qualification before. This time, there were problems with the very first rival, Swift Hesperange. Having achieved a goalless draw at the home arena, it was not possible to score in the open play in Luxembourg. Fortunately, the opponent helped in that case, twice “earning” a penalty into the own net. Both times the sentence was implemented by Weiss, by the way, the son of the current head coach. Sharani became a hero in Bosnia – it was he who scored the only goal there.

Zrinjski



The team did not have a stable place in the top division of Bosnia in the 90s. Still, having won golden medals for the first time in 2005, “the Nobles” have managed to achieve a record for the number of titles by now. They finished in the 1st place for the eighth time this spring. Moreover, the team also won the cup, having issued the so-called “golden double” in this way. Speaking about the European competitions, it never managed to get into the main round of at least some tournament. This time, the club overcame Urartu with great difficulty. Moreover, the Bosnian team won in Armenia, which was followed by the opening of the account at the home arena – still, it conceded due to the performance of Ozbiliz and the company twice. And the team scored again and allowed to equalize in the extra time. Only the penalty shoot-out gave an opportunity to overcome the opponent. Speaking about the home battle against the Slovakian rival, it lost with a 0-1 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs have already “crossed the paths” in the qualification twice, and the plot was the same: the Slovakian club went further when exchanging victories on the native fields. It “smashed” Zrinjski in the Champions League in 2009 and the confrontation of a year ago brought the 1-0 scores in the Conference League and a penalty shootout.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that Slovan will win at the home arena. Still, the main thing for it is not to concede, so, we bet on "total: under 2.5" (odd: 1.6).


