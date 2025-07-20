RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025

Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Slovan Bratislava
Slovan Bratislava Slovan Bratislava Schedule Slovan Bratislava News Slovan Bratislava Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
22 july 2025, 14:15
- : -
International, Bratislava, National Football Stadium
Zrinjski Mostar
Zrinjski Mostar Zrinjski Mostar Schedule Zrinjski Mostar News Zrinjski Mostar Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1.0)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

The second qualifying round of the Champions League continues to deliver exciting matchups. On July 22, at the Tehelné pole stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia, Slovan will host Bosnian side Zrinjski. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

Slovan is one of the flagships of Slovak football, and last season the team once again confirmed its status by winning the domestic league. Thanks to this, the club earned a direct spot in the second round of UCL qualification. In the previous Champions League campaign, the Bratislava side made it to the group stage for the first time in years, but their run was disastrous — eight defeats in eight matches.

Despite their impressive European experience, the team’s defensive play has been lacking: in their last five home Champions League matches, Slovan have conceded at least two goals in each. Moreover, except for a friendly against a third-division club, their pre-season performances have not been convincing. Still, their attacking firepower and the support of their home crowd could prove decisive.

Zrinjski began their European journey with a confident victory over Virtus, winning both legs by a combined score of 4-1. This marks the Bosnian club’s sixth appearance in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, but they have never progressed further. However, this season, Zrinjski are showing confidence and strong form, especially thanks to a stable and well-coordinated squad.

Particular attention should be paid to their away record: in their last 17 away matches on the international stage, they have lost by more than one goal only twice. The team’s defense is well-organized, and their transitions between lines are reliable. With this approach, Zrinjski have every chance of achieving a positive result in Bratislava.

Probable line-ups

  • Slovan Bratislava: Dominik Takáč — Kenan Bajrić, Guram Kashia, Alen Mustafić, Sandro Kruš — Vladimír Weiss, Peter Pokorný, David Strelec, Rahim Ibrahim — Tigran Barseghyan, Alasana Jirajang.
  • Zrinjski: Goran Karačić — Ilija Mašić, Kerim Memija, Petar Mamić, Hrvoje Barišić — Antonio Ivaničić, Igor Savić, Karlo Abramović, Jakov Pranjić — Nemanja Bilbija, Tyler Bury.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the Champions League, Slovan have failed to win at home by more than one goal in 10 of their last 14 matches.
  • Zrinjski have avoided losing by more than one goal in 15 of their last 17 away European games.
  • Both teams have scored in 9 of Slovan’s last 12 home Champions League matches.

Prediction

Despite being favourites, Slovan do not look like clear leaders in this tie. The Slovak club's home fixtures are often entertaining, but defensive instability could be their undoing. Given Zrinjski’s form and consistently solid away performances, backing Zrinjski with a (+1.0) handicap at odds of 1.60 appears to be the most logical and justified bet.

Prediction on game W2(+1.0)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Independiente vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:00 Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: will Independiente extend their unbeaten run? Independiente Odds: 1.94 Talleres Recommended Melbet
Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 07:00 Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.7 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 12:00 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Olympic de Charleroi Odds: 1.65 Marseille Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 15:00 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 Sunderland Recommended 1xBet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Bet now 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.9 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Recommended Melbet
Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.88 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.84 Servette FC Recommended Melbet
KF Shkendija vs FC FCSB prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:00 Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 2.1 FC FCSB Bet now Melbet
Ballkani vs Floriana prediction Europa Conference League 22 july 2025, 14:30 Balkani vs Floriana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Ballkani Odds: 1.8 Floriana Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Belgrano 0 - 0 Racing Club Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Belgrano
0
Racing Club
0
38’
Independiente - : - Talleres Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente
-
Talleres
-
20:00
Estudiantes - : - Huracan 21 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:58 Not part of the plans. Chelsea puts Raheem Sterling up for transfer Football news Today, 16:27 Unexpected move: Young Africans set to loan Sekhukhune striker Andy Boyeli Football news Today, 15:55 Pogba in shock. Popular blogger Speed names his Ballon d'Or top three Football news Today, 15:30 Reinforcement for Fabregas. Alvaro Morata to join Como Football news Today, 14:57 Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026 Football news Today, 14:30 Deal agreed! Details of Rashford's transfer to Barcelona revealed Football news Today, 13:50 Galatasaray agree transfer of Victor Osimhen. Transfer details revealed Football news Today, 13:28 "Satisfied with the progress." Ouaddou sums up Orlando Pirates' Spanish tour Football news Today, 13:02 Isak open to Saudi Arabia move as Al Hilal prepares major offer Football news Today, 12:33 Lucas Vázquez eyes a new chapter as Italian giants circle former Real Madrid captain
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores