Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025

The second qualifying round of the Champions League continues to deliver exciting matchups. On July 22, at the Tehelné pole stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia, Slovan will host Bosnian side Zrinjski. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

Slovan is one of the flagships of Slovak football, and last season the team once again confirmed its status by winning the domestic league. Thanks to this, the club earned a direct spot in the second round of UCL qualification. In the previous Champions League campaign, the Bratislava side made it to the group stage for the first time in years, but their run was disastrous — eight defeats in eight matches.

Despite their impressive European experience, the team’s defensive play has been lacking: in their last five home Champions League matches, Slovan have conceded at least two goals in each. Moreover, except for a friendly against a third-division club, their pre-season performances have not been convincing. Still, their attacking firepower and the support of their home crowd could prove decisive.

Zrinjski began their European journey with a confident victory over Virtus, winning both legs by a combined score of 4-1. This marks the Bosnian club’s sixth appearance in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, but they have never progressed further. However, this season, Zrinjski are showing confidence and strong form, especially thanks to a stable and well-coordinated squad.

Particular attention should be paid to their away record: in their last 17 away matches on the international stage, they have lost by more than one goal only twice. The team’s defense is well-organized, and their transitions between lines are reliable. With this approach, Zrinjski have every chance of achieving a positive result in Bratislava.

Probable line-ups

Slovan Bratislava: Dominik Takáč — Kenan Bajrić, Guram Kashia, Alen Mustafić, Sandro Kruš — Vladimír Weiss, Peter Pokorný, David Strelec, Rahim Ibrahim — Tigran Barseghyan, Alasana Jirajang.

Dominik Takáč — Kenan Bajrić, Guram Kashia, Alen Mustafić, Sandro Kruš — Vladimír Weiss, Peter Pokorný, David Strelec, Rahim Ibrahim — Tigran Barseghyan, Alasana Jirajang. Zrinjski: Goran Karačić — Ilija Mašić, Kerim Memija, Petar Mamić, Hrvoje Barišić — Antonio Ivaničić, Igor Savić, Karlo Abramović, Jakov Pranjić — Nemanja Bilbija, Tyler Bury.

Match facts and head-to-head

In the Champions League, Slovan have failed to win at home by more than one goal in 10 of their last 14 matches.

Zrinjski have avoided losing by more than one goal in 15 of their last 17 away European games.

Both teams have scored in 9 of Slovan’s last 12 home Champions League matches.

Prediction

Despite being favourites, Slovan do not look like clear leaders in this tie. The Slovak club's home fixtures are often entertaining, but defensive instability could be their undoing. Given Zrinjski’s form and consistently solid away performances, backing Zrinjski with a (+1.0) handicap at odds of 1.60 appears to be the most logical and justified bet.