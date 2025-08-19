Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 21, 2025, the final round of Europa League qualification will see Slovan Bratislava take on Young Boys. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:15 Central European Time. Let’s analyze the odds on both teams’ attacking potential in this exciting clash.

Slovan Bratislava

Slovan Bratislava have once again asserted their dominance as Slovakia’s top club, clinching the league title for the seventh consecutive time and earning another shot at representing the country in the Champions League. Their campaign began in style: in the first qualifying round, the Slovaks thrashed Bosnian side Zrinjski 4-0 away before a relaxed 2-2 draw at home saw them through.

Their next opponents were Kazakhstan’s Kairat. Despite losing the first leg 1-2, Slovan were considered favorites and confirmed it at home, winning 1-0. However, a penalty shootout proved disastrous, and the Slovak champions made a surprise early exit from the Champions League, despite having reached the group stage just a year earlier.

Domestically, Slovan started the season steadily: after three rounds, they recorded two wins and a draw, placing third in the table. Across five official matches this season, they have 2 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat. Notably, Slovan look much more assured at home — every home game this campaign has ended in victory.

Interestingly, their head-to-head record at home against Swiss side Young Boys doesn’t favor the hosts. The sides last met in Champions League qualification in 2021, drawing 0-0, while in the 2014 Europa League, the Swiss came away with a 3-1 win.

Young Boys

Young Boys failed to claim a third straight Swiss league title, conceding the crown to Basel. This season, they represent Switzerland in the Europa League, starting their campaign from the qualifiers. Their preparations for European competition are already underway with the Super League having kicked off. So far, the “Yellow and Blacks” have been inconsistent: a win over Servette, draws against Winterthur and Sion, and a loss to reigning champions Basel. After four rounds, Young Boys have picked up just 5 points and sit fifth in the table.

They also featured in the Swiss Cup, comfortably dispatching Courtételle 4-1. Last season, both Young Boys and Slovan reached the Champions League group stage: the Swiss finished bottom of their group, while the Slovaks were second from last.

History is on Young Boys’ side when it comes to head-to-head meetings. The teams have met four times, with Slovan still searching for a win: the Swiss have triumphed three times, with the other clash ending in a draw. Importantly, three of those encounters were high-scoring — each with over 3.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Slovan Bratislava: Takacs, Blackman, Kashia, Kruz, Wimmer, Bajric, Tolic, Weiss, Barseghyan, Strelec, Mak.

Key facts and head-to-head

Slovan Bratislava have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Slovan Bratislava have won their last 4 home matches.

Young Boys have failed to win 6 of their last 8 matches.

Both teams have scored in 12 of Young Boys' last 13 matches.

Young Boys have won 3 of the last 4 meetings between these sides.

3 of the last 4 meetings between these teams have seen over 3.5 goals.

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys match prediction

Here we have two experienced sides who both featured in the Champions League group stage last season — a testament to their quality. Slovan are solid at home, have started well domestically, and already look match-fit. The Swiss, meanwhile, have had a less convincing start: they attack with intent and find the net, but defensive lapses remain — they even conceded in their cup game against a lower-tier side. The head-to-head stats also favor Young Boys: the Swiss have never lost to Slovan, with three wins, and three out of four encounters have been high-scoring. With Slovan in good rhythm and Young Boys typically playing open football, expect an attacking game with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.64.