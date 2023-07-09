Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.79 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 12, Tehelné pole (Bratislava) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Slovan Bratislava will compete with Swift Hesperange. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Slovan Bratislava



The club was quite successful back in the days of Czechoslovakia (the triumph in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup of 1969 stands apart). And nowadays, it is also the No. 1 football team of the country, if we take into account recent years. It could not do without a recession, but the team regained the golden medals in 2019, and it was possible to hold the championship title in the Slovak Fortuna Liga since then, until this spring. At the same time, it is able to add in the game in the European competitions. The team reached the group stage of the Conference League in 2021. Speaking about the previous cycle, Slovan, having won the quartet, reached the 1/8 final stage, where it lost to Basel. It is reasonable to mention that there had already been the departures from more prestigious tournaments in the qualifications. Still, the clubs consistently won in the battles against the first opponent in the Champions League – for instance, it overcame Shamrock Rovers in the last but one year and Dinamo (Batumi), albeit in extra time, in the summer of 2022.

Swift Hesperange



The team has existed since 1914. Nevertheless, all that has been shown in the previous long history is the Cup of 1990. The real breakthrough was demonstrated in the previous season, when “the Red and Whites” suddenly won the league title. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that the club won the right to finally return to the European arena back in 2021 (there had been only the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup of 1990 and two 0-3 scores in the struggles with Legia Warszawa before). Still, everything ended with a confrontation with the very first opponent, Domžale. The home match resulted in a draw, but the representative of Luxembourg lost with a 0-1 score, after which it finished the performance, in Slovenia.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



This is only the third start in European competition for Swift Hesperange; both previous times it flew out after the confrontation with the very first opponent. So, there is no surprise that this team will come to Bratislava for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers see no reason to look for intrigue in the following battle. Let’s agree and bet that Slovan will win with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.79).

