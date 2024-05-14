RU RU
Main Predictions Slovakia vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Slovakia vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Slovakia vs Poland prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/HockeySlovakia/
Slovakia Slovakia
World Championship 15 may 2024, 13:20 Slovakia - Poland
Ostrava , Ostrava Arena
Poland Poland
Prediction on game Slovakia Total over 5
Odds: 1.6

The Slovak national team will play its fourth match at the World Championship against Poland. This game will take place on Wednesday, May 15, and will kick off at 20:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Slovakia

Slovakia did not have the best start to this tournament. In the first game, they suffered a defeat against the German national team with a score of 4:6. However, Slovakia convincingly dealt with Kazakhstan, winning 6:2. In the third match, Slovakia faced the United States. During the game, they were leading 4:1, but the Stars managed to come back, scoring three goals in the third period, resulting in a 4:4 tie. The game went into overtime, and unexpectedly, Slovakia scored the winning goal, earning two points.

Slovakia has five points after three matches and currently sits in second place in the standings. Slovakia has brought eight NHL players to the World Championship, who have realistic chances of making it to the playoffs.

Poland

Poland is one of the underdogs in the current World Championship. In two matches, the Polish team managed to secure one point. In the first game, Poland lost to Latvia in overtime with a score of 4:5. In the second round, Poland suffered a heavy defeat against Sweden, losing 1:5. On Tuesday, May 14, they will play their third match against France. This match will be crucial for Poland as they will face one of the direct competitors.

Poland does not have any NHL players, so staying in the elite division will be very challenging. However, even one victory could greatly help in the fight for a place in the top division of the World Championship.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The national teams of Poland and Slovakia played a friendly match before this World Championship. Slovakia defeated their opponents 6:1.
  • In six of the last seven matches involving the Slovakian team, more than four goals were scored.

Slovakia vs Poland Prediction

Slovakia is the obvious favorite in the match against Poland. I believe Slovakia will secure a convincing victory over their opponents. My bet is on the individual total of five goals with odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Slovakia Total over 5
Odds: 1.6

