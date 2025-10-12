ES ES FR FR
Slovakia vs Luxembourg: Can Slovakia Recover After Their Defeat?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Slovakia vs Luxembourg prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sfzofficial/
Slovakia Slovakia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 13 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Trnava, Anton Malatinsky
Luxembourg Luxembourg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Slovakia will host Luxembourg. The match is scheduled for Monday, October 13, kicking off at 20:45 CET. Here’s a detailed look at the game and a betting suggestion.

Slovakia vs Luxembourg: Match Preview

Slovakia opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a stunning result, defeating Germany 2–0 at home. They followed that up with a narrow 1–0 away victory over Luxembourg. Six points from two matches marked an excellent start. However, just a few days ago, Slovakia suffered a setback, losing 0–2 away to Northern Ireland — a blow to their ambitions. That defeat saw them drop below both Germany and Northern Ireland in the standings. As a result, this clash against Luxembourg has become crucial, especially since Germany will face Northern Ireland, giving Slovakia a chance to climb back into the top two.

As for Luxembourg, their situation looks bleak. While they still have a mathematical chance, reality suggests otherwise. They’ve lost all three of their matches so far: 1–3 to Northern Ireland, 0–1 to Slovakia, and most recently a heavy 0–4 defeat to Germany. With zero points from three games and a goal difference of 1–8, their campaign is hanging by a thread. Six points separate them from the group leaders with three matches remaining, but to reach the top two, they would need to win all their remaining fixtures — something that seems highly unlikely given their form and quality gap.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Slovakia have won two of their last seven matches.
  • Luxembourg are winless in six straight games, with five defeats and one draw.
  • Luxembourg possess the weakest attack in the group — just one goal scored — and the leakiest defense, conceding eight.
  • Slovakia defeated Luxembourg in their previous encounter, while Luxembourg’s last win over Slovakia came back in 2011.

Probable Lineups

  • Slovakia: Dubravka; Gyomber, Satka, Skriniar, Obert; Duda, Bero, Benes; Haraslin, Strelec, Sauer
  • Luxembourg: Moris; Jans, Mahmutovic, Korac, Veiga; Olesen, Barreiro; Moreira, Sinani, Bohnert; Dardari

Prediction

After losing their previous match, Slovakia must win if they are to rejoin the race for a top-two finish and keep their World Cup hopes alive. Playing at home, they should have enough to deliver. The recommended bet: Slovakia individual total over 1.5 goals.

