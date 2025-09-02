Prediction on game Germany Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Thursday, September 4, the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place, with Slovakia hosting Germany. Kick-off is set for 20:45 CET. Here’s a betting preview for this exciting clash.

Slovakia vs Germany: match preview

Slovakia made it to the last European Championship in 2024 and started their campaign with a shock 1-0 win over Belgium. That was followed by a 1-2 loss to Ukraine, and in their final group game, they drew 1-1 with Romania, which was enough to secure a place in the knockout stage. In the round of 16, Slovakia nearly pulled off a major upset against England but fell short in extra time, losing 1-2. Their Nations League campaign was less successful: Slovakia finished second in their League C group and faced Slovenia in the play-offs. Over two legs, Slovakia lost 0-1 and remained in the same division.

Germany, under Julian Nagelsmann, have started to deliver more consistent and high-quality football. At their home Euro, the Germans reached the knockout rounds, beat Denmark 2-0, and came agonizingly close to the semi-finals, conceding in the dying minutes of extra time to exit the tournament. In the Nations League, Germany topped their League A group, advanced to the play-offs, defeated Italy in the quarter-finals, but fell 1-2 to Portugal in the semis. While Germany’s recent tournament results have been strong, there’s still a lingering sense of unfinished business.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Germany are winless in their last three matches; Slovakia haven’t won in four.

Slovakia have scored just one goal in their last four games.

Germany are unbeaten in their last four away matches, while Slovakia haven’t lost in five consecutive home games.

In their most recent head-to-head, Germany defeated Slovakia 3-0. Out of five meetings in total, Germany have won three times, Slovakia twice.

Probable line-ups

Slovakia: Dubravka, Hancko, Vavro, Mesik, Skriniar, Bero, Duda, Grosovsky, Tupta, Schranz, Strelec.

Germany: Baumann, Raum, Koch, Tah, Gross, Kimmich, Goretzka, Wirtz, Füllkrug, Woltemade, Adeyemi.

Prediction

Germany will be eager to start their qualifying campaign with a victory. Slovakia will look to snatch points from the Germans, but in my opinion, that’s a tall order. My bet: Germany to score over 1.5 goals, with odds at 1.55.