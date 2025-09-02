RU RU ES ES FR FR
Slovakia vs Germany: can Germany kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win?

Slovakia vs Germany: can Germany kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Slovakia vs Germany prediction Getty Images
04 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Bratislava, National Football Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Thursday, September 4, the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place, with Slovakia hosting Germany. Kick-off is set for 20:45 CET. Here’s a betting preview for this exciting clash.

Slovakia vs Germany: match preview

Slovakia made it to the last European Championship in 2024 and started their campaign with a shock 1-0 win over Belgium. That was followed by a 1-2 loss to Ukraine, and in their final group game, they drew 1-1 with Romania, which was enough to secure a place in the knockout stage. In the round of 16, Slovakia nearly pulled off a major upset against England but fell short in extra time, losing 1-2. Their Nations League campaign was less successful: Slovakia finished second in their League C group and faced Slovenia in the play-offs. Over two legs, Slovakia lost 0-1 and remained in the same division.

Germany, under Julian Nagelsmann, have started to deliver more consistent and high-quality football. At their home Euro, the Germans reached the knockout rounds, beat Denmark 2-0, and came agonizingly close to the semi-finals, conceding in the dying minutes of extra time to exit the tournament. In the Nations League, Germany topped their League A group, advanced to the play-offs, defeated Italy in the quarter-finals, but fell 1-2 to Portugal in the semis. While Germany’s recent tournament results have been strong, there’s still a lingering sense of unfinished business.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Germany are winless in their last three matches; Slovakia haven’t won in four.
  • Slovakia have scored just one goal in their last four games.
  • Germany are unbeaten in their last four away matches, while Slovakia haven’t lost in five consecutive home games.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Germany defeated Slovakia 3-0. Out of five meetings in total, Germany have won three times, Slovakia twice.

Probable line-ups

  • Slovakia: Dubravka, Hancko, Vavro, Mesik, Skriniar, Bero, Duda, Grosovsky, Tupta, Schranz, Strelec.
  • Germany: Baumann, Raum, Koch, Tah, Gross, Kimmich, Goretzka, Wirtz, Füllkrug, Woltemade, Adeyemi.

Prediction

Germany will be eager to start their qualifying campaign with a victory. Slovakia will look to snatch points from the Germans, but in my opinion, that’s a tall order. My bet: Germany to score over 1.5 goals, with odds at 1.55.

Prediction on game Germany Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
