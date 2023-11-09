Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League, the Roman “Roma” will go to visit the Czech “Slavia”. The game will take place in Prague on November 9.

Slavia

The Grand of Czech Football takes second place in the group after three rounds, gaining six points. The team has a good chance of qualifying from the group, but first of all they must think about how to score points in the game with the Romans.

Let us note that “Slavia” performs quite successfully in the domestic championship. After 14 games, she ranks second in the standings and is fighting for the championship title.

Roma

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's team is the leader of the group, gaining nine points in three rounds. In certain situations, a draw result in the match with the Czech team will be enough for them to leave the group.

But in the Italian Championship, things are not going well for the Wolves, although after a disastrous start they were able to improve the situation a little. Now, based on the results of 11 rounds, they are in seventh place in the tournament table and are one step away from the European Cup zone.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Bookmakers consider Roma the favorites of the match and this is quite justified. At the same time, Slavia won three of the last five matches and suffered two defeats. Roma has four wins in its last five matches with one defeat. The Italians won the first round game with a score of 2:0.

The Romans must collect three points, as a victory guarantees their place in the playoffs of the tournament. I will bet on Roma to win with a goal handicap (0).