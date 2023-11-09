RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Slavia Prague vs Roma prediction
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Europa League Today, 12:45 Slavia Prague - Roma
-
- : -
International, Prague, Fortuna Arena
Roma Roma
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League, the Roman “Roma” will go to visit the Czech “Slavia”. The game will take place in Prague on November 9.

Slavia

The Grand of Czech Football takes second place in the group after three rounds, gaining six points. The team has a good chance of qualifying from the group, but first of all they must think about how to score points in the game with the Romans.

Let us note that “Slavia” performs quite successfully in the domestic championship. After 14 games, she ranks second in the standings and is fighting for the championship title.

Roma

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's team is the leader of the group, gaining nine points in three rounds. In certain situations, a draw result in the match with the Czech team will be enough for them to leave the group.

But in the Italian Championship, things are not going well for the Wolves, although after a disastrous start they were able to improve the situation a little. Now, based on the results of 11 rounds, they are in seventh place in the tournament table and are one step away from the European Cup zone.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Bookmakers consider Roma the favorites of the match and this is quite justified. At the same time, Slavia won three of the last five matches and suffered two defeats. Roma has four wins in its last five matches with one defeat. The Italians won the first round game with a score of 2:0.

The Romans must collect three points, as a victory guarantees their place in the playoffs of the tournament. I will bet on Roma to win with a goal handicap (0).

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Macarthur FC vs Phnom Penh prediction AFC Cup Today, 03:00 Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.62 Phnom Penh Recommended MelBet
Ajax vs Brighton prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Ajax Odds: 1.5 Brighton Bet now MelBet
Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Toulouse Odds: 1.68 Liverpool Bet now MelBet
Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:45 Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Real Madrid Odds: 1.69 Virtus Bologna Recommended MelBet
West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 West Ham Odds: 1.67 Olympiacos Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023