Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Europa League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Slavia Prague - Zorya
-
- : -
International, Prague, Fortuna Arena
Zorya Zorya
Review Playoff Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.69

On August 24, Fortuna Arena (Prague) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Europa League Qualification, in which Slavia Prague will compete with Zorya. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Slavia Prague


The club has won 3 league titles in 2019-2021. Then it remained a favourite, but has already finished in the 2nd position twice, giving the title to one of the competitors. For instance, a neighbour and an enemy, Sparta, was a little stronger this time, in the spring. As a result, “the Stitched” started again only in the Europa League. Moreover, the Czech team coped with another representative of Ukraine, Dnipro-1, in the previous round. Everything was decided already in the first, home match, when playing in the minority (Ogbu received a direct red card in the 59th minute of the game), it achieved a devastating 3-0 success. And speaking about the following match in Kosice, the Jindřich Trpišovský’s wards complacently allowed the nominal hosts to finish their performance in the tournament qualification with a draw. Still, it is reasonable to mention that there was a clear advantage in the moments.

Zorya


The team formally represents Luhansk. Still, there will be a full decade soon, during which it was forced to play in Zaporizhzhia. Moreover, it plays outside the country, if we speak about the international arena. At the same time, it turns out, by means of changing the mentors, to stay among the leaders of Ukrainian club football. Moreover, “the Red and Blacks” played at the group stage of European competitions, albeit without reaching the play-offs, quite often, including 2021. Speaking about the previous season, it was necessary to overcome Dynamo in order to take one more set of bronze medals of the UPL (and Dnipro-1 was given the 2nd place only due to additional indicators – each team gained 67 points). Patrick van Leeuwen, who achieved the higher mentioned result, has already moved to Shakhtar. Lalatović, who had replaced the mentor, started with a couple of defeats made by Rukh and Kryvbas, and only the struggle with unstable Vorskla resulted in a victory.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents will play a head-to-head match for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that Zorya will put up more resistance than its fellow countrymen. We recommend betting that the Czech team will win with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.69).

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.69

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
