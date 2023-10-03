RU RU NG NG
Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Slavia Prague vs FC Sheriff prediction
Europa League 05 oct 2023, 15:00 Slavia Prague - FC Sheriff
International, Prague, Fortuna Arena
As part of the second round of the Europa League group stage, Slavia Prague will face Sheriff from Tiraspol. The match will take place in Group G at the Fortuna Arena in the Czech capital, with the kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Slavia Prague

Slavia, as the vice-champion of the Czech Republic, earned a place in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League. On their way to the group stage, the Czechs successively defeated Ukrainian sides Dnipro-1 and Zorya, and in the main stage, they have already beaten Swiss team Servette.

In the national championship, Slavia is currently in second place, trailing leaders Sparta by just two points. In ten matches, the team has conceded only five goals, which is the best defensive record in the Czech League 1.

Sheriff

Sheriff is a true giant and the hegemon of Moldovan football. Despite being founded relatively recently (in 1997), Sheriff has been crowned national champions 21 times. The club from Tiraspol often participates in the autumn stages of European competitions. The team recently made its debut in the main stage of the Champions League, where they won against Real Madrid.

In the championship, Sheriff will undoubtedly secure another championship title, allowing them to focus on their performances in Europe and attempt to advance from the group stage.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Slavia Prague is unbeaten in their last six matches, conceding only twice.
  • Sheriff consistently scores in almost every match, with very few exceptions, even against teams like Roma.
  • The two teams met in the qualifying rounds of the 2009/2010 Champions League season, drawing 0-0 and 1-1, with Sheriff advancing on the away goals rule.

Prediction

The home team is the clear favorite, but the Moldovan side will also aim to secure points. I believe Sheriff is capable of putting up a fight against the Czechs, so I'm betting on Sheriff to win with a +1.5 handicap.

